Fortnite Leaks Suggest That Fortnitemares Might Bring Back A fancy Kevin Skin

Fortnite is known for releasing some fancy festive-themed skins. They are soon going to release their Halloween event, Fortnitemares and the players are expecting some new skins too. A number of data miners have managed to leak some upcoming Fortnite skins. @Mang0e has claimed that a new skin called fancy Kevin skin is going to be released for Fortnitemares.

Fortnitemares could bring back Kevin as a skin

FORTNITEMARES SKIN INFO:



A male "Fancy Kevin" skin set + wrap will be coming with this year's Fortnitemares. This outfit will be a new edition to the Cube Series.



Materials exist in the files, and some upcoming CID's I obtained back me up.



Concept artists, do your worst! pic.twitter.com/mvWUGWrCK6 — Mang0e👻- Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) October 16, 2020

The popular data miner recently shared a Tweet about fancy Kevin skin being launched for Fortnitemares. In fact, the journey of Kevin the Cube was one of the most popular in Fortnite’s Chapter 1. Getting back the classic character, Kevin back into the game as a skin for Fortnitemares is certainly a great step by the makers.

With Fortnitemares, the makers always bring in a number of new skins into the game. Skull Trooper was one of those skins that gained massive popularity back when it was launched. So there is a huge possibility that this Fortnite leak could be totally true. But we will just have to wait for any further announcements by the makers.

Apart from Fortnitemares, the makers have also been making a number of new changes to the game. They recently introduced a new game mode called Rally Royale in Fortnite. Here’s more information about Rally Royale.

More about Fortnite

On your mark. Get set. Race. Collect tickets to unlock the finish line, get there quick or get left in the dust 🏎️



Play the Rally Royale LTM now! pic.twitter.com/pWaAAroRDE — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 15, 2020

Rally Royale is a new game mode that has been introduced by the makers of Fortnite. This mode required the players to race and collect a number of golden tickets in order to win the mode. All the players need to do is collect their set of golden tickets and reach the finish line.

The players can choose a number of vehicles for this model. The players will find these golden tickets in the Dropboxes. This model has replaced the Marvel game mode that was a part ofo the popular collaboration on Marvel and Fortnite. The makers of Fortnite have also shared a small article about the game mode on their official website.

