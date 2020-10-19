Fortnite FNCS Season 4: Overall Standings And Results From Week 2

After a successful solos Fortnite Season 3 event, Fortnite made a comeback with the ongoing Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) Chapter 2 Season 4. The event trios format began on October 9 and will continue till the Finals – October 29 to November 1. This week, a total prize pool of $36,855 was there for the taking.

FNCS Season 4 standings for Week 2

NA East – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. Zayt at Dooms, TSM saffy, Liquid STREMON 3 12 227 2. LG Jampеr ψ, bughа, C9 Avery 2 12 197 3. XSET Knight, XSET Shark, XSET Av 2 12 165 4. NRG Unknown_OW, casqer, smqcked 〆 1 12 156 5. NRG СІіх, illеst, FаZe Bizzle 1 12 153 6. TNA Deyy, TNA Mero., Reverse2k 1 12 152 7. TSM_Comadon, Liquid ilililil, NRG Edgey 0 12 141 8. v0iL, Rocаine, vsB TеeJay 0 12 134 9. 100T Ceice, Furiouѕ., Ghоst Blаke 0 12 133 10. BBG Ajay, roqz, vух. 0 12 130

NA West – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, XSET Av 2 12 236 2. Aurum, Cheater Rose., TRNL Reg 3 12 204 3. jin ه, viable moose ه, strep ψ 0 12 161 4. Slaya ゆ, DECAY ゆ, Viable TWIKO ゆ 1 12 158 5. Twitch CozyOzzie, Twitch.CozyOzzie, Moxzi 1 12 155 6. Вrоdiе ϑ, reхㅤ, Jakey ϑ 0 12 147 7. Яyle ., WR.TAX, ᴅɪᴠᴀ . 1 12 142 8. CoolPenguin48, сortex, zinqxzǃ 1 12 142 9. OT Inspyre, Ravis Scott, Leaffr 1 12 135 10. osр, cN Claritys, lil baby ganzo 0 12 134

FNCS Season 4 standings - Top 3 (PC)

FNCS Season 4 results: Europe (October 16 to October 18)

Rams KeziixZ, Grizi 4zr, GRIZI Nayte - 239 points (0 wins, 7.5 average eliminations) EP Queasy, GXR Milаn, сhapix 74 - 208 points (2 wins, 5 average eliminations) FaZe Mongrааl, f1-f2-f3-f4, deal with tayson - 197 points (3 wins, 5.67 average eliminations)

FNCS Season 4 results: Brazil (October 17 to October 19)

9z Яustyk, VKS 100UM iwnl, kingød iwnl - 367 points (8 wins, 10 average eliminations) persa nyc, EdRoadToGlory., nicks nyc - 179 points (0 wins, 5.08 average eliminations) kurẗz, Frоsтy., redlee the beast - 173 points (0 wins, 3.92 average eliminations)

FNCS Season 4 prize pool and schedule

Our winners from Week 1 NAE #FNCS @KreoFN @BuckeFPS @Khanada



That wraps up our broadcast for Week 1. We'll be back again next week! pic.twitter.com/12HB8xM06X — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) October 12, 2020

FNCS Season 4 week 2 prize pool

NA-West – $1,650 (1st), $1,350 (2nd), $1,275 (3rd)

NA-East – $7,500 (1st), $4,500 (2nd), $3,000 (3rd)

Europe – $12,000 (1st), $10,500 (2nd), $9,000 (3rd)

Brazil – $1,650 (1st), $1,350 (2nd), $1,275 (3rd)

Asia – $1,350 (1st), $1,200 (2nd), $1,125 (3rd)

Middle East – $1,350 (1st), $1,200 (2nd), $1,125 (3rd)

Oceania – $1,350 (1st), $1,200 (2nd), $1,125 (3rd)

FNCS Season 4 week 2 schedule

FNCS Week 3: October 23 – October 25

FNCS Finals: October 29 – November 1

(Image source: Epic Games official site)