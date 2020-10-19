Fortnite FNCS Season 4: Overall Standings And Results From Week 2

Quick links:
After a successful solos Fortnite Season 3 event, Fortnite made a comeback with the ongoing Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) Chapter 2 Season 4. The event trios format began on October 9 and will continue till the Finals – October 29 to November 1. This week, a total prize pool of $36,855 was there for the taking.
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|MATCHES
|POINTS
|1.
|
Zayt at Dooms, TSM saffy, Liquid STREMON
|3
|12
|227
|2.
|
LG Jampеr ψ, bughа, C9 Avery
|2
|12
|197
|3.
|
XSET Knight, XSET Shark, XSET Av
|2
|12
|165
|4.
|
NRG Unknown_OW, casqer, smqcked 〆
|1
|12
|156
|5.
|
NRG СІіх, illеst, FаZe Bizzle
|1
|12
|153
|6.
|
TNA Deyy, TNA Mero., Reverse2k
|1
|12
|152
|7.
|
TSM_Comadon, Liquid ilililil, NRG Edgey
|0
|12
|141
|8.
|
v0iL, Rocаine, vsB TеeJay
|0
|12
|134
|9.
|
100T Ceice, Furiouѕ., Ghоst Blаke
|0
|12
|133
|10.
|
BBG Ajay, roqz, vух.
|0
|12
|130
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|MATCHES
|POINTS
|1.
|
XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, XSET Av
|2
|12
|236
|2.
|
Aurum, Cheater Rose., TRNL Reg
|3
|12
|204
|3.
|
jin ه, viable moose ه, strep ψ
|0
|12
|161
|4.
|
Slaya ゆ, DECAY ゆ, Viable TWIKO ゆ
|1
|12
|158
|5.
|
Twitch CozyOzzie, Twitch.CozyOzzie, Moxzi
|1
|12
|155
|6.
|
Вrоdiе ϑ, reхㅤ, Jakey ϑ
|0
|12
|147
|7.
|
Яyle ., WR.TAX, ᴅɪᴠᴀ .
|1
|12
|142
|8.
|
CoolPenguin48, сortex, zinqxzǃ
|1
|12
|142
|9.
|
OT Inspyre, Ravis Scott, Leaffr
|1
|12
|135
|10.
|
osр, cN Claritys, lil baby ganzo
|0
|12
|134
