Fortnite FNCS Season 4: Overall Standings And Results From Week 2

Season 4 Week 2 of Fortnite Championship Series kicked off on Friday, October 9. Here's a look at the FNCS Season 4 leaderboard and latest results.

Fortnite

After a successful solos Fortnite Season 3 event, Fortnite made a comeback with the ongoing Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS)  Chapter 2 Season 4. The event trios format began on October 9 and will continue till the Finals – October 29 to November 1. This week, a total prize pool of $36,855 was there for the taking. 

FNCS Season 4 standings for Week 2

NA East – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS
1.

Zayt at Dooms, TSM saffy, Liquid STREMON

 3 12 227
2.

LG Jampеr ψ, bughа, C9 Avery

 2 12 197
3.

XSET Knight, XSET Shark, XSET Av

 2 12 165
4.

NRG Unknown_OW, casqer, smqcked 〆

 1 12 156
5.

NRG СІіх, illеst, FаZe Bizzle

 1 12 153
6.

TNA Deyy, TNA Mero., Reverse2k

 1 12 152
7.

TSM_Comadon, Liquid ilililil, NRG Edgey

 0 12 141
8.

v0iL, Rocаine, vsB TеeJay

 0 12 134
9.

100T Ceice, Furiouѕ., Ghоst Blаke

 0 12 133
10.

BBG Ajay, roqz, vух.

 0 12 130

NA West – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS
1.

XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, XSET Av

 2 12 236
2.

Aurum, Cheater Rose., TRNL Reg

 3 12 204
3.

jin ه, viable moose ه, strep ψ

 0 12 161
4.

Slaya ゆ, DECAY ゆ, Viable TWIKO ゆ

 1 12 158
5.

Twitch CozyOzzie, Twitch.CozyOzzie, Moxzi

 1 12 155
6.

Вrоdiе ϑ, reхㅤ, Jakey ϑ

 0 12 147
7.

Яyle ., WR.TAX, ᴅɪᴠᴀ .

 1 12 142
8.

CoolPenguin48, сortex, zinqxzǃ

 1 12 142
9.

OT Inspyre, Ravis Scott, Leaffr

 1 12 135
10.

osр, cN Claritys, lil baby ganzo

 0 12 134

FNCS Season 4 standings - Top 3 (PC)

FNCS Season 4 results: Europe (October 16 to October 18)

  1. Rams KeziixZ, Grizi 4zr, GRIZI Nayte - 239 points (0 wins, 7.5 average eliminations)
  2. EP Queasy, GXR Milаn, сhapix 74 - 208 points (2 wins, 5 average eliminations)
  3. FaZe Mongrааl, f1-f2-f3-f4, deal with tayson - 197 points (3 wins, 5.67 average eliminations)

FNCS Season 4 results: Brazil (October 17 to October 19)

  1. 9z Яustyk, VKS 100UM iwnl, kingød iwnl - 367 points (8 wins, 10 average eliminations)
  2. persa nyc, EdRoadToGlory., nicks nyc - 179 points (0 wins, 5.08 average eliminations)
  3. kurẗz, Frоsтy., redlee the beast - 173 points (0 wins, 3.92 average eliminations)

FNCS Season 4 prize pool and schedule

FNCS Season 4 week 2 prize pool

  • NA-West – $1,650 (1st), $1,350 (2nd), $1,275 (3rd)
  • NA-East – $7,500 (1st), $4,500 (2nd), $3,000 (3rd)
  • Europe – $12,000 (1st), $10,500 (2nd), $9,000 (3rd)
  • Brazil – $1,650 (1st), $1,350 (2nd), $1,275 (3rd)
  • Asia – $1,350 (1st), $1,200 (2nd), $1,125 (3rd)
  • Middle East – $1,350 (1st), $1,200 (2nd), $1,125 (3rd)
  • Oceania – $1,350 (1st), $1,200 (2nd), $1,125 (3rd)

FNCS Season 4 week 2 schedule

  • FNCS Week 3: October 23 – October 25
  • FNCS Finals: October 29 – November 1

