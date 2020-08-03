Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, August 2 Latest Results And Prize Pool Details

Players from all over the world are participating in weekly and daily Fortnite events to qualify for the upcoming Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS 2020) qualifiers. The Fortnite Hype Nite, along with the Daily Trios Cup, Contender Cash Cup (Wednesday) and Champions Cash Cup (Thursday), allows players to try and compete for the final tournament. The Hype Nite event for Season 2 Chapter 3 started on July 19 and will end on August 16.
|RANK
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|WINS
|POINTS
|1.
|
EC maq on YT.
|8
|3
|125
|2.
|
Gianci
|10
|1
|121
|3.
|
Cooq YouTube
|10
|3
|118
|4.
|
Kimisama.
|10
|2
|117
|5.
|
aquazzrr
|10
|3
|116
|6.
|
U MAD-HA
|10
|2
|115
|7.
|
TTV LolShrky
|10
|2
|115
|8.
|
200_pxmp TTV
|10
|1
|115
|9.
|
NFT hydro.
|9
|3
|114
|10.
|
Bladamツ
|8
|2
|109
|11.
|
tork in yo mama
|10
|1
|109
|12.
|
Shocked1x
|9
|4
|108
|13.
|
Onlyfans Chris
|10
|2
|108
|14.
|
Cleаrly
|10
|1
|105
|15.
|
FreeChauvin
|10
|1
|103
|16.
|
Rosskі
|10
|2
|102
|17.
|
Scraap W Keys
|10
|2
|102
|18.
|
Twitch FNCrimZon
|10
|2
|102
|19.
|
Anavei 999
|10
|4
|100
|20.
|
Shooter Insignia
|10
|2
|100
|RANK
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|WINS
|POINTS
|1.
|
lakey6k on ig
|10
|4
|159
|2.
|
YT AwaKe Dawar
|9
|2
|122
|3.
|
popsmoke grrr
|8
|2
|115
|4.
|
suck on my toе
|10
|3
|110
|5.
|
Twitch hazewtff
|10
|3
|107
|6.
|
leonleann
|9
|1
|105
|7.
|
Dignity Cyclo
|7
|2
|103
|8.
|
Delnaо
|10
|1
|102
|9.
|
glizzy whip kiss
|10
|2
|101
|10.
|
Blood FC
|10
|1
|100
|11.
|
SRT-Slide
|9
|1
|100
|12.
|
Avatar Ash.
|9
|2
|97
|13.
|
TR Sha
|10
|3
|96
|14.
|
XTRA ON TOP
|10
|2
|96
|15.
|
Celesty. -u-
|9
|2
|95
|16.
|
misqti
|10
|2
|95
|17.
|
xanny II
|10
|2
|95
|18.
|
Esaiψ
|9
|2
|95
|19.
|
YtAcob Exertions
|10
|1
|95
|20.
|
YT TavinFN
|10
|2
|94
