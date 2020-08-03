Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, August 2 Latest Results And Prize Pool Details

Players from all over the world are participating in weekly and daily Fortnite events to qualify for the upcoming Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS 2020) qualifiers. The Fortnite Hype Nite, along with the Daily Trios Cup, Contender Cash Cup (Wednesday) and Champions Cash Cup (Thursday), allows players to try and compete for the final tournament. The Hype Nite event for Season 2 Chapter 3 started on July 19 and will end on August 16.

Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, August 3 - NA East – Top 20 (2:30 AM to 5:30 AM IST)

RANK PLAYER MATCHES WINS POINTS 1. EC maq on YT. 8 3 125 2. Gianci 10 1 121 3. Cooq YouTube 10 3 118 4. Kimisama. 10 2 117 5. aquazzrr 10 3 116 6. U MAD-HA 10 2 115 7. TTV LolShrky 10 2 115 8. 200_pxmp TTV 10 1 115 9. NFT hydro. 9 3 114 10. Bladamツ 8 2 109 11. tork in yo mama 10 1 109 12. Shocked1x 9 4 108 13. Onlyfans Chris 10 2 108 14. Cleаrly 10 1 105 15. FreeChauvin 10 1 103 16. Rosskі 10 2 102 17. Scraap W Keys 10 2 102 18. Twitch FNCrimZon 10 2 102 19. Anavei 999 10 4 100 20. Shooter Insignia 10 2 100

Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, August 3 - NA West – Top 20 (6:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST)

RANK PLAYER MATCHES WINS POINTS 1. lakey6k on ig 10 4 159 2. YT AwaKe Dawar 9 2 122 3. popsmoke grrr 8 2 115 4. suck on my toе 10 3 110 5. Twitch hazewtff 10 3 107 6. leonleann 9 1 105 7. Dignity Cyclo 7 2 103 8. Delnaо 10 1 102 9. glizzy whip kiss 10 2 101 10. Blood FC 10 1 100 11. SRT-Slide 9 1 100 12. Avatar Ash. 9 2 97 13. TR Sha 10 3 96 14. XTRA ON TOP 10 2 96 15. Celesty. -u- 9 2 95 16. misqti 10 2 95 17. xanny II 10 2 95 18. Esaiψ 9 2 95 19. YtAcob Exertions 10 1 95 20. YT TavinFN 10 2 94

Other Fortnite Hype Nite Scores (Top 3)

Fortnite Hype Nite Scores, August 3 – Europe (9:30 PM to 12:30 AM IST)

DevoYT. - 132 points (2 wins) cheater japko - 127 points (4 wins) LuG4Si ψ - 125 points (3 wins)

Fortnite Hype Nite Scores, August 3 – Brazil (2:30 AM to 5:30 AM IST)

Рredator25 - 116 points (2 wins) TLT-_ƬΉӨЯ ᄂ2 ت - 114 points (1 win) CTX weel_z. - 109 points (2 wins)

Fortnite Hype Nite Scores, August 2 – Asia (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM)

kumachaa - 125 points (3 wins) ice3_小田原にし - 120 points (3 wins) ice3_iotanaの意思 - 116 points (2 wins)

Fortnite Hype Nite rewards

Top 1% - 500 Hype Points

Top 5% - 375 Hype Points

Top 10% - 250 Hype Points

Top 20% - 190 Hype Points

Top 50% - 125 Hype Points

