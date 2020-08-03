Last Updated:

Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, August 2 Latest Results And Prize Pool Details

Fortnite Hype Nite leaderboard: The second-weekend event of Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 3 was played on Sunday, August 2 (August 3 IST). Check out the results.

Written By
Devika Pawar
fortnite hype nite leaderboard

Players from all over the world are participating in weekly and daily Fortnite events to qualify for the upcoming Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS 2020) qualifiers. The Fortnite Hype Nite, along with the Daily Trios Cup, Contender Cash Cup (Wednesday) and Champions Cash Cup (Thursday), allows players to try and compete for the final tournament. The Hype Nite event for Season 2 Chapter 3 started on July 19 and will end on August 16.

Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, August 3 - NA East – Top 20 (2:30 AM to 5:30 AM IST)

RANK PLAYER MATCHES WINS POINTS
1.

EC maq on YT.

 8 3 125
2.

Gianci

 10 1 121
3.

Cooq YouTube

 10 3 118
4.

Kimisama.

 10 2 117
5.

aquazzrr

 

 10 3 116
6.

U MAD-HA

 10 2 115
7.

TTV LolShrky

 10 2 115
8.

200_pxmp TTV

 10 1 115
9.

NFT hydro.

 9 3 114
10.

Bladamツ

 8 2 109
11.

tork in yo mama

 10 1 109
12.

Shocked1x

 9 4 108
13.

Onlyfans Chris

 10 2 108
14.

Cleаrly

 10 1 105
15.

FreeChauvin

 10 1 103
16.

Rosskі

 10 2 102
17.

Scraap W Keys

 10 2 102
18.

Twitch FNCrimZon

 10 2 102
19.

Anavei 999

 10 4 100
20.

Shooter Insignia

 10 2 100

Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, August 3 - NA West – Top 20 (6:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST)

RANK PLAYER MATCHES WINS POINTS
1.

lakey6k on ig

 10 4 159
2.

YT AwaKe Dawar

 9 2 122
3.

popsmoke grrr

 8 2 115
4.

suck on my toе

 10 3 110
5.

Twitch hazewtff

 10 3 107
6.

leonleann

 9 1 105
7.

Dignity Cyclo

 7 2 103
8.

Delnaо

 10 1 102
9.

glizzy whip kiss

 10 2 101
10.

Blood FC

 10 1 100
11.

SRT-Slide

 9 1 100
12.

Avatar Ash.

 9 2 97
13.

TR Sha

 10 3 96
14.

XTRA ON TOP

 10 2 96
15.

Celesty. -u-

 9 2 95
16.

misqti

 10 2 95
17.

xanny II

 10 2 95
18.

Esaiψ

 9 2 95
19.

YtAcob Exertions

 10 1 95
20.

YT TavinFN

 10 2 94

Other Fortnite Hype Nite Scores (Top 3)

Fortnite Hype Nite Scores, August 3 – Europe (9:30 PM to 12:30 AM IST)

  1. DevoYT. - 132 points (2 wins)
  2. cheater japko - 127 points (4 wins)
  3. LuG4Si ψ - 125 points (3 wins)

Fortnite Hype Nite Scores, August 3 – Brazil (2:30 AM to 5:30 AM IST)

  1. Рredator25 - 116 points (2 wins)
  2. TLT-_ƬΉӨЯ ᄂ2 ت - 114 points (1 win)
  3. CTX weel_z. - 109 points (2 wins)

Fortnite Hype Nite Scores, August 2 – Asia (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM)

  1. kumachaa - 125 points (3 wins)
  2. ice3_小田原にし - 120 points (3 wins)
  3. ice3_iotanaの意思 - 116 points (2 wins)

Fortnite Hype Nite rewards

  • Top 1%  -   500 Hype Points
  • Top 5%   -   375 Hype Points
  • Top 10%  -  250 Hype Points
  • Top 20%  -  190 Hype Points
  • Top 50%  -  125 Hype Points

(Image source: Epic Games official site)

