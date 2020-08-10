PUBG Mobile Reveals Plans For Massive Tournament In 2020 As PMWL Concludes

PMWL concluded on August 10 with Bigetron RA (BTR) and Futbolist securing the East and West PUBG Mobile titles respectively. On the final day of PMWL 2020 Season Zero, PUBG Mobile made multiple announcements about various PUBG tournaments scheduled for the latter half of the year like PUBG Mobile Fall Split 2020 and PMPL Season 2. However, they also hinted at the genesis of another big tournament which is yet to be unveiled.

PUBG Mobile tournament to be unveiled soon

Hello dear fans of the competitive @PUBGMOBILE! We would like to share a lot of details about the upcoming tournaments for the PUBG MOBILE Esports scene! Visit here: https://t.co/bugAL6x2ZT pic.twitter.com/1kZoaiH406 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 9, 2020

As per PUBG Mobile's announcement, the new tournament will be revealed on August 24 across PUBG Mobile Esports' official handles. While no details were provided, the competition could be related to the 2020 PUBG Mobile World Championship, where all top teams from the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) will participate. The announcement of the PUBG Mobile tournament came along with some details about the PUBG Mobile Fall Split Group Stage and PMPL Season 2 schedule. On their Twitter accounts, the organizers asked fans to tune in to their channel on August 24 for the announcement.

PUBG Mobile Fall Split and PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 details

In PUBG's report, PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 will be offering a total prize pool of $1,000,000, which will we streamed live on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel. The report further added that the PMCO PUBG Mobile Fall Split 2020 has broken all records to receive maximum registrations in history with over 80,000 registrations from all over the world. Their announcement also mentioned a new points system for PMPL, "designed to force the better balance between placement and kills scored throughout games." The new system will be launched with PMPL. PMCO will continue with the old 20-point system.

PMWL Finals 2020

Congratulations to @realbigetron! They are your @PUBGMOBILE World League East Champions of Season ZERO Grand Finals! #PMWL #BeThOne 🏆



Claiming the number 1 spot prize pool of 100,000 USD. pic.twitter.com/sySOkSnIYB — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 9, 2020

Congratulations to @FutbolistCo! They are your @PUBGMOBILE World League West Champions of Season ZERO Grand Finals! #PMWL #BeTheOne 🏆



Claiming the number 1 spot prize pool of 100,000 USD. pic.twitter.com/pXStCRXfcm — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 10, 2020

Bigetron RA (East) and Futbolist (West) won PMWL after consistent performances throughout the series. BTR won by scoring two Chicken Dinners in 24 games, bagging the $100,000 grand prize. Futbolist, on the other hand, finished their campaign with 298 points, 137 kills and two Chicken Dinners.

(Image source: Shutterstock)