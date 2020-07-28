Fortnite Daily Hype Cup Leaderboard, Latest Results And Prize Pool

Going hand-in-hand with the Daily Cash Cups, the Fortnite Daily Hype Cup is yet another daily event for amateur/semi-professional players to test their game skill in a competitive environment. Unlike other events where the prize is usually cash, as the name suggests, the reward in Hype Cup is Hype Points. Keeping in line with the Cash Cups, the events can be played in trios or solo. The solo event is scheduled for every day between July 25 and August 21. Here's a look at the latest Fortnite Daily Hype Cup leaderboard and results:

Daily Hype Cup leaderboard (Top 10 - Solo)

NA East (July 27)

Player Matches Wins Total Points 1 ShakinginurBoots 8 4 148 2 fndylan on YT 8 3 138 3 spam on 64 ping 10 3 128 4 GG MR.BOT 10 2 124 5 Nightz Ψ 10 1 122 6 Emo 强度 10 0 120 7 cheesydiblesTV 10 1 117 8 Shadowz kissed u 10 3 111 9 Deyy FC 10 2 109 10 Webbys YT 10 1 109

NA West (July 28)

Player Matches Wins Total Points 1 vahram is a BEAS 10 3 153 2 Kian ω 10 3 144 3 Blood 7 4 140 4 glizzy glad sxlo 10 3 140 5 NA Grif YT 10 2 122 6 liltchak 10 1 119 7 JuanAdrian2 9 4 118 8 TKL_NightWal1977 10 2 114 9 aj-f8z- 10 1 113 10 KingRyan1738 10 2 112

Europe (July 27)

Players Matches Wins Total Points 1 dede ez you sory 9 2 137 2 YOUTUBE CHZRRY 9 2 136 3 BeckOnStretch 10 1 135 4 Twitter cosmofn6 9 2 130 5 julio0o0o0 10 0 120 6 COQTO2 9 3 119 7 esmicuentaescurf 8 2 118 8 Dexx v3 8 3 116 9 DraiNzZLeBoss ツ 8 3 112 10 spatonbyzbinds 9 1 112

Hype Cup leaderboard: July 27 (Winners - Top 3)

Oceania

1. Xd Mrtea - 200 points (6 wins)

2. xx shexgod xx - 129 points (2 wins)

3. Greek Eshay - 128 points (3 win)

Brazil

1. Joken on smurf. - 128 points (3 wins)

2. Ðiятƶ kk - 126 points (4 wins)

3. WK yORIgens - 123 points (2 wins)

Asia

1. れむㇺ - 219 points (6 wins)

2. ともたま戦隊ともいろクローバーZ - 211 points (7 wins)

3. pam.94 - 167 points (3 wins)

Middle East

1. BONELESS BTW - 139 points (3 wins)

2. M4FIA_SLAYER. - 126 points (4 wins)

3. laW riot x rapsi - 119 points (1 win)

Daily Hype Cup prize pool

The winner every day in the solo event is rewarded 400 Hype Points. The second-placed team and the third-placed team win 350 and 300 Hype Points, respectively. The prizes for the trios event are 1200, 1050 and 900 Hype Points for the first, second and third-placed team, respectively.

(Image Credits: Fortnite Twitter Handle)