Fortnite Daily Hype Cup Leaderboard, Latest Results And Prize Pool

Going hand-in-hand with the Daily Cash Cups, the Fortnite Daily Hype Cup is yet another daily event for amateur/semi-professional players to test their game skill in a competitive environment. Unlike other events where the prize is usually cash, as the name suggests, the reward in Hype Cup is Hype Points. Keeping in line with the Cash Cups, the events can be played in trios or solo. The solo event is scheduled for every day between July 25 and August 21. Here's a look at the latest Fortnite Daily Hype Cup leaderboard and results:
|Player
|Matches
|Wins
|Total Points
|1
|ShakinginurBoots
|8
|4
|148
|2
|fndylan on YT
|8
|3
|138
|3
|spam on 64 ping
|10
|3
|128
|4
|GG MR.BOT
|10
|2
|124
|5
|Nightz Ψ
|10
|1
|122
|6
|Emo 强度
|10
|0
|120
|7
|cheesydiblesTV
|10
|1
|117
|8
|Shadowz kissed u
|10
|3
|111
|9
|Deyy FC
|10
|2
|109
|10
|Webbys YT
|10
|1
|109
|Player
|Matches
|Wins
|Total Points
|1
|vahram is a BEAS
|10
|3
|153
|2
|Kian ω
|10
|3
|144
|3
|Blood
|7
|4
|140
|4
|glizzy glad sxlo
|10
|3
|140
|5
|NA Grif YT
|10
|2
|122
|6
|liltchak
|10
|1
|119
|7
|JuanAdrian2
|9
|4
|118
|8
|TKL_NightWal1977
|10
|2
|114
|9
|aj-f8z-
|10
|1
|113
|10
|KingRyan1738
|10
|2
|112
|Players
|Matches
|Wins
|Total Points
|1
|dede ez you sory
|9
|2
|137
|2
|YOUTUBE CHZRRY
|9
|2
|136
|3
|BeckOnStretch
|10
|1
|135
|4
|Twitter cosmofn6
|9
|2
|130
|5
|julio0o0o0
|10
|0
|120
|6
|COQTO2
|9
|3
|119
|7
|esmicuentaescurf
|8
|2
|118
|8
|Dexx v3
|8
|3
|116
|9
|DraiNzZLeBoss ツ
|8
|3
|112
|10
|spatonbyzbinds
|9
|1
|112
1. Xd Mrtea - 200 points (6 wins)
2. xx shexgod xx - 129 points (2 wins)
3. Greek Eshay - 128 points (3 win)
1. Joken on smurf. - 128 points (3 wins)
2. Ðiятƶ kk - 126 points (4 wins)
3. WK yORIgens - 123 points (2 wins)
1. れむㇺ - 219 points (6 wins)
2. ともたま戦隊ともいろクローバーZ - 211 points (7 wins)
3. pam.94 - 167 points (3 wins)
1. BONELESS BTW - 139 points (3 wins)
2. M4FIA_SLAYER. - 126 points (4 wins)
3. laW riot x rapsi - 119 points (1 win)
The winner every day in the solo event is rewarded 400 Hype Points. The second-placed team and the third-placed team win 350 and 300 Hype Points, respectively. The prizes for the trios event are 1200, 1050 and 900 Hype Points for the first, second and third-placed team, respectively.
