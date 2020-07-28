What Is The K3 Punch Card In Fortnite And How Can You Unlock It?

Epic Games introduced a new Punch Card system in Fortnite with the latest Chapter 2, Season 3, replacing the traditional Battle Medals system. The Battle Medals used to reward users with a certain amount of XP on a daily basis for completing different tasks. The new Punch Card card is similar to the Battle Medals, however, these aren't updated on a daily basis. Instead, they offer users a set of progressive challenges where every task across each category starts to become more difficult with the player's progression. Completing these objectives earns you a punch and rewards you with a certain number of XP.

The new Fortnite Season 3 Punch Cards have introduced players to a new set of objectives which allows them to earn some XP. There are many different challenges across every category. The categories include Survival and Victory, Harvesting, Searching, Eliminations, Weapon Eliminations, Revivals, Fishing, Upgrade and Sidegrade, Weapon Expert, Challenges and Punch Cards, XP Coins, and more.

What is the K3 Punch Card in Fortnite?

K3 is the latest Punch Card added to the game and is called “Gold is Greatest.” The card was added with a new Fortnite update, so make sure you have the latest update installed on your device if you aren’t able to find it.

How to unlock the K3 Punch Card?

To access the punch card, you need to head over to the Punch Cards section in the game menu and swipe through to locate the new K3 card. It is located right below “Green is Good”. However, before you unlock the K3 punch card, you will first need to get gold XP coins. Currently, you won’t find any new gold coins on the map, meaning you will actually have to wait until the next batch of weekly challenges is released for Week 7. The Fortnite weekly challenges are released on Thursdays at 7:00 PM EST.

Image credits: Epic Games

Developers may also add a bunch of new Punch Cards during the course of this season, so it's suggested that you always keep the game updated if you don't want to miss out on anything.

Image credits: Epic Games