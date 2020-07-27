Fortnite Galaxy Cup Leaderboard, Latest Results And Regional Winners

Fortnite Galaxy Cup - Samsung's Android-exclusive event - concluded on Sunday. The two-day competitive tournament was played in two sessions, one each on Saturday and Sunday. The winners were rewarded the "Galaxy Scout" in-game cosmetic outfit. Keep reading for the Fortnite Galaxy Cup leaderboard and winners in each of the seven regions.

Fortnite Galaxy Cup leaderboard - Top 20

NA East

Player Matches Wins Total Points 1 cоjo 10 2 109 2 P o t a t o 漢字 10 4 101 3 Sweaty boi gabe 10 0 101 4 WeluvGlobe 10 0 98 5 Milf Mother Mc 8 2 95 6 Asherdasher02 10 2 93 7 Heaveees 10 2 91 8 Riоtᴢ 10 2 30 9 IIND1 10 2 90 10 GFK_HockeyAuraYT 6 2 89 11 jjking2005 10 2 89 12 Soedir 9 3 87 13 CocowyaYT 6 1 87 14 Bunny Ψ 10 3 86 15 Qlyto 5 2 86 16 feralonso637-fer 10 2 85 17 FlawSux_2 10 0 85 18 Licks fn 7 3 84 19 BootyCheek EMP 10 2 84 20 Dawntoxic 10 2 84

NA West

Player Matches Wins Total Points 1 nko 9 3 97 2 vylex 様 10 3 94 3 Youtube javi zx 9 1 92 4 TrashDx 10 2 89 5 xd keignn 8 2 88 6 DamiannePlayzYt 10 2 87 7 SasK Stifler 10 1 86 8 BustaBase 10 1 86 9 Dom Has 0 Pingツ 9 1 84 10 Mxnt PlasMA 10 1 84 11 Machete 10 2 83 12 fruitloopsǃ 9 1 83 13 thatrath3tkidd 10 0 83 14 iUnixorn 10 1 82 15 Chopstix II 10 2 81 16 Tetchy RS 10 1 81 17 XFortGodzx 10 3 80 18 TWitch 3m1 8 3 80 19 Bruhv_ramen 10 2 80 20 CPTN_Karomoo 10 0 80

Fortnite Galaxy Cup leaderboard - Top 3

Europe

1. SabLoqTdigo - 115 points (4 wins)

2. risky is mine - 114 points (2 wins)

3. Shiny Dz - 104 points (3 wins)

Brazil

1. xJu4nitorr on ig - 105 points (3 wins)

2. Alterxdrr - 104 points (2 wins)

3. Matisegovia._ - 99 points (2 wins)

Middle East

1. باندا 死神 - 88 points (3 wins)

2. Mel . - 87 points (2 wins)

3. Arymay10 - 86 points (3 wins)

Oceania

1. DJ Funnybone yt - 107 points (3 wins)

2. psn(yt_zerrks) - 102 points (1 wins)

3. Ferno wit Durag - 95 points (2 wins)

Asia

1. BM_六花シン - 138 points (3 wins)

2. Lize しょーん No.1 - 110 points (2 wins)

3. WorMix.Nitros - 94 points (2 wins)

(Image Credits: Epic Games)