Fortnite Galaxy Cup Leaderboard, Latest Results And Regional Winners

A look at the Fortnite Galaxy Cup leaderboard after the conclusion of Session 2. The top teams in each region were rewarded the Galaxy Scout skin.

fortnite galaxy cup leaderboard

Fortnite Galaxy Cup - Samsung's Android-exclusive event - concluded on Sunday. The two-day competitive tournament was played in two sessions, one each on Saturday and Sunday. The winners were rewarded the "Galaxy Scout" in-game cosmetic outfit. Keep reading for the Fortnite Galaxy Cup leaderboard and winners in each of the seven regions.

Fortnite Galaxy Cup leaderboard - Top 20

NA East

  Player Matches Wins Total Points
1 cоjo 10 2 109
2 P o t a t o 漢字 10 4 101
3 Sweaty boi gabe 10 0 101
4 WeluvGlobe 10 0 98
5 Milf Mother Mc 8 2 95
6 Asherdasher02 10 2 93
7 Heaveees 10 2 91
8 Riоtᴢ 10 2 30
9 IIND1 10 2 90
10 GFK_HockeyAuraYT 6 2 89
11 jjking2005 10 2 89
12 Soedir 9 3 87
13 CocowyaYT 6 1 87
14 Bunny Ψ 10 3 86
15 Qlyto 5 2 86
16 feralonso637-fer 10 2 85
17 FlawSux_2 10 0 85
18 Licks fn 7 3 84
19 BootyCheek EMP 10 2 84
20 Dawntoxic 10 2 84

NA West

  Player Matches Wins Total Points
1 nko 9 3 97
2 vylex 様 10 3 94
3 Youtube javi zx 9 1 92
4 TrashDx 10 2 89
5 xd keignn 8 2 88
6 DamiannePlayzYt 10 2 87
7 SasK Stifler 10 1 86
8 BustaBase 10 1 86
9 Dom Has 0 Pingツ 9 1 84
10 Mxnt PlasMA 10 1 84
11 Machete 10 2 83
12 fruitloopsǃ 9 1 83
13 thatrath3tkidd 10 0 83
14 iUnixorn 10 1 82
15 Chopstix II 10 2 81
16 Tetchy RS 10 1 81
17 XFortGodzx 10 3 80
18 TWitch 3m1 8 3 80
19 Bruhv_ramen 10 2 80
20 CPTN_Karomoo 10 0 80

Fortnite Galaxy Cup leaderboard - Top 3

Europe

1. SabLoqTdigo - 115 points (4 wins)

2. risky is mine - 114 points (2 wins)

3. Shiny Dz - 104 points (3 wins)

Brazil

1. xJu4nitorr on ig - 105 points (3 wins)

2. Alterxdrr - 104 points (2 wins)

3. Matisegovia._ - 99 points (2 wins)

Middle East

1. باندا 死神 - 88 points (3 wins)

2. Mel . - 87 points (2 wins)

3. Arymay10 - 86 points (3 wins)

Oceania

1. DJ Funnybone yt - 107 points (3 wins)

2. psn(yt_zerrks) - 102 points (1 wins)

3. Ferno wit Durag - 95 points (2 wins)

Asia

1. BM_六花シン - 138 points (3 wins)

2. Lize しょーん No.1 - 110 points (2 wins)

3. WorMix.Nitros - 94 points (2 wins)

(Image Credits: Epic Games)

