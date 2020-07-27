Fortnite Galaxy Cup Leaderboard, Latest Results And Regional Winners

Fortnite Galaxy Cup - Samsung's Android-exclusive event - concluded on Sunday. The two-day competitive tournament was played in two sessions, one each on Saturday and Sunday. The winners were rewarded the "Galaxy Scout" in-game cosmetic outfit. Keep reading for the Fortnite Galaxy Cup leaderboard and winners in each of the seven regions.
|Player
|Matches
|Wins
|Total Points
|1
|cоjo
|10
|2
|109
|2
|P o t a t o 漢字
|10
|4
|101
|3
|Sweaty boi gabe
|10
|0
|101
|4
|WeluvGlobe
|10
|0
|98
|5
|Milf Mother Mc
|8
|2
|95
|6
|Asherdasher02
|10
|2
|93
|7
|Heaveees
|10
|2
|91
|8
|Riоtᴢ
|10
|2
|30
|9
|IIND1
|10
|2
|90
|10
|GFK_HockeyAuraYT
|6
|2
|89
|11
|jjking2005
|10
|2
|89
|12
|Soedir
|9
|3
|87
|13
|CocowyaYT
|6
|1
|87
|14
|Bunny Ψ
|10
|3
|86
|15
|Qlyto
|5
|2
|86
|16
|feralonso637-fer
|10
|2
|85
|17
|FlawSux_2
|10
|0
|85
|18
|Licks fn
|7
|3
|84
|19
|BootyCheek EMP
|10
|2
|84
|20
|Dawntoxic
|10
|2
|84
|Player
|Matches
|Wins
|Total Points
|1
|nko
|9
|3
|97
|2
|vylex 様
|10
|3
|94
|3
|Youtube javi zx
|9
|1
|92
|4
|TrashDx
|10
|2
|89
|5
|xd keignn
|8
|2
|88
|6
|DamiannePlayzYt
|10
|2
|87
|7
|SasK Stifler
|10
|1
|86
|8
|BustaBase
|10
|1
|86
|9
|Dom Has 0 Pingツ
|9
|1
|84
|10
|Mxnt PlasMA
|10
|1
|84
|11
|Machete
|10
|2
|83
|12
|fruitloopsǃ
|9
|1
|83
|13
|thatrath3tkidd
|10
|0
|83
|14
|iUnixorn
|10
|1
|82
|15
|Chopstix II
|10
|2
|81
|16
|Tetchy RS
|10
|1
|81
|17
|XFortGodzx
|10
|3
|80
|18
|TWitch 3m1
|8
|3
|80
|19
|Bruhv_ramen
|10
|2
|80
|20
|CPTN_Karomoo
|10
|0
|80
1. SabLoqTdigo - 115 points (4 wins)
2. risky is mine - 114 points (2 wins)
3. Shiny Dz - 104 points (3 wins)
1. xJu4nitorr on ig - 105 points (3 wins)
2. Alterxdrr - 104 points (2 wins)
3. Matisegovia._ - 99 points (2 wins)
1. باندا 死神 - 88 points (3 wins)
2. Mel . - 87 points (2 wins)
3. Arymay10 - 86 points (3 wins)
1. DJ Funnybone yt - 107 points (3 wins)
2. psn(yt_zerrks) - 102 points (1 wins)
3. Ferno wit Durag - 95 points (2 wins)
1. BM_六花シン - 138 points (3 wins)
2. Lize しょーん No.1 - 110 points (2 wins)
3. WorMix.Nitros - 94 points (2 wins)
