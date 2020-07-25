Fortnite Verve Emote Can Be Unlocked As Special Reward During 'We The People' Event

Epic Games introduced a new Party Royale lobby in Fortnite which it uses to host a number of live virtual events and concerts for fans. The company aired Opus United's anti-racism presentation ‘We The People’ via Fortnite’s Party Royale mode throughout the day. Fortnite is now set to collaborate with the OPUS UNITED again to bring another ‘We The People x More Than a Vote’ event for fans which will be hosted by Cari Champion. The event will also include some other popular names such as Jason Heyward, Bun B, Jalen Rose, Yvonne Orji, and Russ.

The presentation will feature conversions involving these prominent figures who will go about raising awareness on critical social issues and the underprivileged race in America. It will also aim to empower the youth to take action against voter suppression that affects the underprivileged communities in the country. Epic will also give viewers an opportunity to earn a new Fortnite emote as part of ‘We The People’ event.

How to watch ‘We The People’ event?

The event will begin on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:00 PM EDT in the Fortnite Party Royale lobby screen. The company will air the presentation every hour over the next 22 hours for fans who miss the earlier viewings. It will finally end on Wednesday, July 29. People will also be able to catch the event using the Houseparty app which will simultaneously broadcast the show as the Fortnite Party Royale.

How to get Fortnite Verve Emote?

Fortnite fans who watch the presentation through the Fortnite Party Royale lobby will get a free Fortnite Verve Emote as a reward. So make sure that you open the battle royale game on July 28 before 7:00 PM and get into the Party Royale playlist using the BR mode. The presentation will be aired on the Big Screen. It is also recommended that you watch the first airing to make sure that you earn the new emote.

After watching the event, you will be eligible to receive the emote. The new Fortnite Verve Emote has been choreographed by the winner of the #EmoteRoyaleContest, Michael Mehej and his brother Jamie.

All players attending the in-game showing of We The People in Fortnite on July 28 and 29 will receive the free Emote, Verve, as a special gift! This Emote was modeled after the dance submitted by Michael Mejeh, the winner of the #EmoteRoyaleContest. pic.twitter.com/TSoSAyqiPi — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 24, 2020

Image credits: Tabor Hill | YouTube