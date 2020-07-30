Slumber Fortnite Skin: How Much It Costs And How To Purchase It?

Slumber Fortnite skin is one of the popular skins in the battle royale game that comes from the Dreamy Days cosmetic set. Epic Games released the skin during Fortnite Season 10 of Chapter 1 on 25 September 2019. As part of the set, the company also offered a Nite Flight glider, a Nighty Night tool for harvesting, Dreamy weapon wrap, and Dreamer back bling.

How much is the slumber skin in Fortnite?

Fans can purchase the Slumber skin from the Fortnite Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks once available. The item was available in the in-game shop on July 29, 2020, however, it is no longer listed. The outfit has already appeared seven times since its release and will likely return to the game shop sometime soon.

The Fortnite Slumber Skin features a unique look with a glowing head that floats around. The character is available in two different styles, including a Ninja and the Pillow version. The Ninja version of the character features an alien that sports a pink and purple outfit, along with a pink headband. As for the Pillow version, it offers similar features, however, it sports a blue and a bit heavier outfit.

How to purchase Fortnite Slumber skin?

In the Fortnite Item shop, all the skins and other items are available to purchase on rotation. The in-game item shop offers daily items and featured items. The daily items are ones that rotate on a daily basis, whereas the featured items are available throughout the week since getting listed.

The Slumber skin is usually part of the daily items and hence, it quickly disappears from the shop. In order to purchase the Slumber skin in Fortnite, you need to head to the Fortnite item shop, select the Slumber outfit and click on the ‘Purchase Items’ button. That's all you need to do.

However, before you make a purchase, you need to make sure that you have sufficient V-Bucks. You can either purchase V-Bucks from the Store by paying real currency or earn it by playing the game and completing quests. You can purchase 1000 V-Bucks for $9.99, however, the store will offer discounts if you buy 2500 V-Bucks or more.

