When Do Fortnite Week 7 Challenges Come Out? List Of Challenges Leaked

Epic Games is set to roll out its next batch of challenges for Week 7 of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3. All the Battle Pass owners will have the opportunity to level up the passes and earn a number of exciting rewards by completing these Week 7 challenges. The new weekly Fortnite challenges will soon be available in the battle royale game, however, the list of challenges has already been leaked by data miners.

Also Read | What Is The K3 Punch Card In Fortnite And How Can You Unlock It?

When do Fortnite Week 7 challenges come out?

Developers at Fortnite will release the Season 3, Week 7 challenges on Thursday, July 30 at 7:00 PM EST. This is when the Fortnite weekly challenges are released every week.

Also Read | What Is E1 Punch Card In Fortnite And How To Complete The Objective?

Fortnite Week 7 challenges

The latest Fortnite leaks suggest that there will be a total of nine challenges. Here's a look at all the challenges that will be available in Fortnite Week 7:

Search for 7 Chests at the Retail Row

Gain 100 health or shields from SLURP at Slurpy Swamp

Collect Floating Rings at the Weeping Woods

Find 3 balls of yarn at the Catty Corner

Collect 300 Stones from the Rapid’s Rest

Eliminate 5 players

Eliminate 50 players

Search for 7 Ammo Boxes at the Pleasant Park

3 eliminations at the Sweaty Sands

Also Read | Fortnite Secret Challenges Season 3: How To Complete The Coral Buddies Secret Challenges

Most of these challenges seem fairly easy to complete such as searching for chests at the Retail Row and collecting Floating Rings at Weeping Woods, however, a few can be tricky and may require some special attention.

In last week's Fortnite weekly challenges, Epic Games introduced Team Challenges, and the same could be the case for this week, especially with the fifth and seventh challenges that task players with collecting 300 stones from Rapid's Rest and eliminating 50 players respectively. The fourth challenge that requires you to find 3 balls of yarn at the Catty Corner may also take some extra efforts.

The Fortnite Week 6 challenges will be available across all platforms once they go live on Thursday at 7:00 PM EST. This includes Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Also Read | Fortnite Verve Emote Can Be Unlocked As Special Reward During 'We The People' Event

Image credits: Epic Games