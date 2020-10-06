How To Complete OTW Tonali SBC In FUT 21? Ultimate Team SBC Details

FIFA 21 is slated for its official release on October 6. Celebrating the launch of the new title and giving players an opportunity to get an early headstart in FIFA Ultimate Team 21 (FUT 21), Electronic Arts also dropped its new Ones to Watch card - AC Milan's latest signing Sandro Tonali. OTW Tonali is available for players in the Squad Building Challenge (SBC).

The missing 🧩?@acmilan's big summer signing, Sandro Tonali, is One To Watch. #OTW Squad Building Challenge available in #FUT21 for a limited time. #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/rqEnetIEUN — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 5, 2020

A 77 overall OTW Tonali card might not be the most appealing option for players looking for an immediate bump in their team overall or chemistry. However, if a long-term plan is considered OTW Tonali could prove to be a bargain. The OTW card can be in for future upgrades based on his form on the pitch, while it can also be an important link to popular FUT players like Ciro Immobile and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 77 overall base card for Sandro Tonali also represents an all-round option for a defensive midfielder. Sandro Tonali has decent pace at 80 with some decent dribbling skills and some impressive passing stats; his short passing is rated 82 with long passing rated at 81. While he lacks numbers in defensive attributes, he more than makes up for it with his age and potential (thanks to the OTW card).

All said and done, here's how to complete OTW Tonali SBC challenge:

First and foremost, in most regions, the card will be available only till October 7. This means players will need to be quick with their squad building and should also be shrewd with their purchases to avoid losing unnecessary FUT coins. The basic SBC requirements for OTW Tonali are:

Minimum 1 player from Serie A Minimum Team Rating of 80 Minimum Team Chemistry of 75 11 players in the squad

Based on players available to fill the roster, gamers will require an average of 5,000 to 9,000 FUT coins to complete the challenge. The early stages of FUT 21 mean gamers will find it difficult to complete the team rating and chemistry requirement without taking a dip in the market. However, it is paramount to remember a few things before entering the market and bidding on players.

It is generally advisable to for users to have 10 players from the same league and one from Serie A to boost team chemistry. Furthermore, one can boost chemistry by also having as many players from the same nation without breaking the bank. To complete the overall challenge, users will need two 82 rated players, two 81 rated players, one 79 rated player, three 78 rated players and three 77 rated players.

OTW Tonali SBC cheapest option

Players to keep an eye out for to complete the OTW Tonali SBC challenge: Mattia Perin (82), Tomas Vaclik (82), Martin Montoya (77), Hugo Mallo (82), Danny Rose (79), Andreas Christensen (80), Franco Vazquez (77), Roque Mesa (78), Ruben Garcia(79), Ayoze Perez (79), Luka Milivojevic (79), Harvey Barnes (79), Olivier Giroud (79).

(Image Credits: AC Milan Instagram, EA Sports Twitter)