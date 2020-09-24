FIFA 21 Demo Releases Gets Cancelled; Know When You Can Play The New Fifa

FIFA 21 release date is just around the corner and the fans have been waiting for the demo to be released. But the makers have some bad news for all the fans when it comes to FIFA 21 demo. With the release just around the corner, makers have finally decided to cancel the FIFA 21 demo and released it directly. Read more to know why was the FIFA 21 demo cancelled.

FIFA 21 demo gets cancelled

We aren't releasing a demo for FIFA 21.



Instead we've made the decision to focus our development team's time on delivering the best full game experience for current & next-gen consoles.



We look forward to EA PLAY members jumping in 10 days from now and launching the game Oct 9. — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 21, 2020

The makers of FIFA 21 recently took to their Twitter accounts to update their fans about the ongoing situation with their FIFA 21 demo. They confirmed that it is not being released and the fans will have to wait for the release of the game.

They wrote, “We aren't releasing a demo for FIFA 21. Instead, we've made the decision to focus our development team's time on delivering the best full game experience for current & next-gen consoles. We look forward to EA PLAY members jumping in 10 days from now and launching the game Oct 9”.

Never before has EA released their FIFA game without a demo being released and it will be a huge step for them as they release their game. The players will get pre-release access to the game. This feature is only available for players who have pre-ordered the game.

More about FIFA 21

FIFA 21 release date has been confirmed the EA. The game is being released on October 9, 2020, and the players can pre-order the game now. FIFA 21 makers certainly took it a step ahead in gaming after adding features like new player transfer and loan options. Their efforts to make the game even more realistic seem to have succeeded with additions like new attributes like plyer sharpness which shows how ready a player or a team is for a match.

With Ultimate Edition pre-order, the players will get 3 days of early access, Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches, that the game including Standard Edition, Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition. Players with EA access will get to play the game days before its release. Here is the price of every FIFA 21 edition.

Standard Edition: ₹ 3,999

Champions Edition: ₹ 4,949

Ultimate Edition: ₹ 6,499

