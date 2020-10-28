Warzone Superstore Halloween Loot: Here's What Inside The Superstore Halloween Box

COD Warzone makers have recently introduced a new subway system to their map. The players can now access this new system to travel throughout the map faster than before. But a number of pliers have been asking a lot of questions about this. Thus to help them out, we have decided to answer these questions right here. Read more to know about the strange magic watch in Warzone.

Superstore Halloween Loot

The Superstore Halloween event in Warzone has managed to get a lot of attention amongst the gaming community lately. To access the Superstore Halloween event, the players need to open the Trick Or Treat boxes at Superstore. Getting to these chests is quite difficult this year as the players get eliminated by the people in that area. But getting the Superstore Halloween loot is certainly worth all the risk. You can even try and access the chest that is located on the top of the Superstore’s roof. Some consider this chest as the easiest one amongst the Superstore Halloween loot crates. Open this chest to get the special Halloween reward.

The Superstore Halloween loot contains some of the most unique and rare items available in the game. The players will get items like contains the event-exclusive "Corpse" spray in the Superstore Halloween box. Mostly collecting all the Trick Or Treat boxes will give you a Pumpkin Punisher AR Blueprint. Apart from this, the Warzone Halloween event has been released and the players are curious to know details about it. Read more to know about this new Warzone Halloween event.

Hope you're not afraid of the dark.



The Haunting of Verdansk is live now for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/L5avqpqt7M — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 20, 2020

Trick Or Treat Challenge

COD Warzone’s Trick Or Treat challenge has gained a lot of popularity and players want to know about the Trick Or Treat locations. They can see a number of videos uploaded by popular gaming streamers online about the Trick Or Treat locations. But don’t worry if you have not been able to figure it out. We too have listed down all the Trick Or Treat locations nad rewards that are available in the game. Here are all the 15 Trick Or Treat locations in COD Warzone.

Gora Dam

Arklov Peak Military Base

Karst River Quarry

Verdansk International Airport

Storage Town

Atlas Superstore

Zhokov Boneyard

Hospital

Novi Grazna Hills

BCH TV Station

Verdansk Stadium

Downtown

Gorengrad Lumber Yard

Port of Verdansk

Zordaya Prison Complex (Gulag)

