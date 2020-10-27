Best Zombie Royale Loadout; Know All About The New Weapon In Warzone Zombies

Quick links:
COD Warzone makers have recently introduced a new subway system to their map. The players can now access this new system to travel throughout the map faster than before. But a number of players have been asking a lot of questions about this. Thus to help them out, we have decided to answer these questions right here. Read more to know about the strange magic watch in Warzone.
Also Read | Where Does The Train Start In Warzone? How To Find The Train In Warzone? Details
Also Read | Dam Watch Challenge From Warzone Halloween Event: Know How To Complete This Challenge
The players have been asking the best zombie royale loadout. This has been one of the most asked questions in the gaming community lately. The players can watch a couple of videos uploaded by known Warzone players and streamers. But if you still have not been able to figure it out, don’t worry. We have got you covered with our small guide about the strange magic watch in Warzone. We have decided to help you out with one exclusive Zombie royale weapon that can be extremely useful.
Yes, we have been talking about the Kali Sticks in COD: Warzone. Getting these Kali sticks can immediately improve your Zombie royale loadout. These can be used to send back the zombies by lighting them up with any gun. The players will need to start swinging nack the Kali sticks to keep the zombie players away from them. Rest the people can choose different guns according to their play style for their Zombie royale loadout. Apart from this, the warzone Halloween event has been released and the players are curious to know details about it. Read more to know about this new Warzone Halloween event.
The long night is here.💀— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 20, 2020
Playlist and store updates for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone are now live. pic.twitter.com/jsFT00Dsh0
Also Read | Call Of Duty Warzone Update: Plunder Candy Collector Added Along With 2 New Game Modes
COD Warzone’s Trick Or Treat challenge has gained a lot of popularity and players want to know about the Trick Or Treat locations. They can see a number of videos uploaded by popular gaming streamers online about the Trick Or Treat locations. But don’t worry if you have not been able to figure it out. We too have listed down all the Trick Or Treat locations and rewards that are available in the game. Here are all the 15 Trick Or Treat locations in COD Warzone.
Also Read | Call Of Duty Gets A New Playlist Update; Know All The Changes
Also Read | Strange Magic Watch In Warzone: Know All About This Legendary Item