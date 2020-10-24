Call Of Duty Warzone Update: Plunder Candy Collector Added Along With 2 New Game Modes

Infinity Ward and Activision have rolled out the next playlist update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its battle royale component Warzone. The latest patch update makes a string of changes to both the titles and also adds a bunch of new game modes.

Plunder Candy Collector added in Warzone

Developers have brought back the classic Plunder Candy Collector game mode to the battle royale. Previously known as Plunder, this is one of the most beloved game modes in Warzone. Apart from the Plunder Candy Collector, Infinity has also added two additional game modes including the Juggourdnaut Royale and BR Solo Survivor.

While the inclusion of the new game modes is certainly one of the biggest highlights of the new Warzone update, developers have also disabled helicopters from the Verdansk night map. However, it isn't clear why the decision had been made.

Pumpkin heads removed in Modern Warfare

Apart from adding new content to Warzone, the latest playlist update also brings a few changes to the Modern Warfare multiplayer. As part of the update, developers have now removed the pumpkin heads in multiplayer, meaning they will no longer appear in the game. However, Infinity Ward has clarified that the item had to be removed as it was affected by a bug.

Today’s playlist update is now live across all platforms!

- Disabling the pumpkin heads due to a bug

- Disabling the helicopter in the night version of Verdansk#Warzone

- BR Solo Survivor

- Juggourdnaut Royale

- Plunder: Candy Collector — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 23, 2020

For those unaware, the pumpkin head was recently added to the game for the Haunting of Verdansk event. It was available as a temporary item in the game which players could earn in the middle of matches in both Warzone and Modern Warfare to intimidate their opponents. It is not known if the item will be added back to the game with a future update.

It is likely that the new content and game modes will be available in the game throughout the ongoing Haunting of Verdansk event which will run until November 3.

Call of Duty Warzone is available across Windows PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms. You can update your console or PC to the latest version to enjoy the recent playlist changes.

Image credits: Call of Duty