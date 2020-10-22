Leatherface House Spotted In Warzone: Here's Its Exact Location In Game

COD Warzone has been one of the most popular games released by Activision lately. The makers have been adding a lot of new stuff to their game recently. Their upcoming event that brought in a number of different challenges, weapons and skins to the map. Many players have been curious about it for a long time now. Read more to know about COD Warzone.

Leatherface house location in Warzone

COD Warzone makers have been releasing new content for their upcoming Halloween event. Their Leatherface house from Texas Chainsaw Massacre has been getting a lot of attention online. The players are curious to find any additional information about the Leatherface house from Texas Chainsaw Massacre that has been spotted by a number of Fortnite players. The players are also curious to find the exact Leatherface house location in Fortnite. To help you guys out, we have listed down instructions to find they Leatherface house location that has been derived from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

The players will need to reach the Farmland area in order to get access to the Leatherface house location in Fortnite. The players need to reach that location and try to spot a haunting blue apparition of Leatherface. This can be spotted on the upper window of a large farmhouse located near the Farmland. Try and get inside the house. You will hear a number of sighs and chainsaw coming from the attic of the house. As soon as you enter the house, you will know that its Leatherface’s house from Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

More about COD Warzone

Tomorrow, darkness falls.



This is the Haunting of Verdansk, beginning October 20 across #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/dcGypvnMI9 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 19, 2020

The makers have introduced their new 'Trick Or Treat' challenge that has gained a lot of popularity and players want to know about the 'Trick Or Treat' locations. They can see a number of videos uploaded by popular gaming streamers online about the Trick Or Treat locations. But don’t worry if you have not been able to figure it out. We too have listed down all the Trick Or Treat locations and rewards that are available in the game. Here are all the 15 Trick Or Treat locations in COD Warzone.

Trick Or Treat locations

Gora Dam

Arklov Peak Military Base

Karst River Quarry

Verdansk International Airport

Storage Town

Atlas Superstore

Zhokov Boneyard

Hospital

Novi Grazna Hills

BCH TV Station

Verdansk Stadium

Downtown

Gorengrad Lumber Yard

Port of Verdansk

Zordaya Prison Complex (Gulag)

