Joshua Bull Announced As The New Winner Out Of Over 7.6 Million FPL Managers In 2019-20

Fantasy Premier League has announced Joshua Bull as the winner of FPL 2019-20. Aleksandar Antonov from Bulgaria was initially announced as the winner of the FPL 2019-20 season. However, Fantasy Premier League released an official statement terminating Aleksandar Antonov from the winner's list after he was found guilty of breaching the terms and conditions of the league.

Also Read | Barcelona Planning To Offer Man City Player Plus Cash Deal For Bernardo Silva: Report

Following end of season checks, final standings have been updated. We can confirm that Joshua Bull is the official 2019/20 #FPL champion.



Congratulations @JoshuaABull 👏 pic.twitter.com/KsRO8yIi9W — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) August 11, 2020

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Agrees 5-year Deal Worth €17.6m Per Year With Man United: Report

FPL's statement read that Southampton fan Joshua Bull, who earlier finished second in the league, is the official FPL 2020 winner. Joshua Bull's team 'The Bulldozers' finished first among over 7.6 million FPL teams participating in the fantasy sports league. "His score of 68 in Gameweek 38+, in which he played his Wildcard, was enough to hold off the challenge of Chris McGowan’s Aupa Atleti and Will Turner’s Martial Mata’s LP," the statement said. An FPL manager by the name of "Uncle Ji" has been named as the winner of 2019-20 Fantasy Premier League Cup.

Also Read | Transfer News LIVE: Ronaldo's Agent In Contact With PSG With Star Unhappy After UCL Exit

Fantasy Premier League news: Official statement crowning FPL 2020 winner

Joshua Bull has been confirmed as the overall winner of Fantasy Premier League 2019/20. Following end-of-season checks, final standings have been updated within the game, leaving Southampton fan Joshua and his team 'The Bulldozers' top of the table. The team formerly occupying the No 1 position has been removed from FPL due to a breach of our terms. Fantasy Premier League 2020/21 will launch soon. Make sure you follow @OfficialFPL on Facebook and Twitter for the latest on the new season’s game.

Due to a breach of our terms, the team formerly occupying the number one position has been removed from #FPL 👉 https://t.co/kDlOb5hZN8 pic.twitter.com/wfKs11xcVH — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) August 11, 2020

Also Read | PSG Win All Four Domestic Trophies In A Single Campaign For 4th Time In Six Years

Fantasy Premier League news: Joshua Bull reacts to winning the league

Wow, so it looks like the longest FPL season is getting even longer...



For everyone tweeting, I don't know what's going on either - I had an email from FPL this morning telling me that I've won(!), but I don't know why... — Joshua Bull (@JoshuaABull) August 11, 2020

(...and to address the obvious - clearly this isn't how I would have wanted to win, and I don't know any more than the rest of you about what's happened!) — Joshua Bull (@JoshuaABull) August 11, 2020

(Image Credits: FPL/Twitter)