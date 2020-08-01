PSG Win All Four Domestic Trophies In A Single Campaign For 4th Time In Six Years

French giants Paris Saint-Germain won the Coupe de la Ligue on Friday after beating Lyon on penalties. With that, PSG also completed their domestic quadruple. Attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia won the tie for PSG with his decisive penalty in a 6-5 win against Lyon. PSG have now won the Couple de la Ligue for the record 9th time since the current format of the competition began in 1994. However, this will be PSG's last domestic quadruple as the French board has decided to discontinue the Coupe de la Ligue due to a drop in viewership and revenue. PSG will go down as the last club to win the tournament.

PSG French League Cup final: PSG domestic record

PSG have won all four domestic trophies in a single campaign for the fourth time in the last six seasons. The record itself shows PSG's domination in French football. PSG have completed their domestic quadruple in the years 2014-15, 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2019-20. However, PSG were seemingly not in top form in their clash against Lyon. Both teams failed to find the net in the 120 minutes played.

PSG domestic record

PSG have won all four domestic trophies in a single campaign for the fourth time in the last six season:



2014-15: 🏆🏆🏆🏆

2015-16: 🏆🏆🏆🏆

2016-17: 🥈🏆🏆🏆

2017-18: 🏆🏆🏆🏆

2018-19: 🏆🥈¼🏆

2019-20: 🏆🏆🏆🏆



🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/METwNNoOSm — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 31, 2020

Both sides struggled to create chances throughout the match. PSG had a total of 6 shots on target with 58% possession whereas Lyon had 42% possession with 4 shots on target. Lyon's Rafael was shown a red card in the 119th minute for taking down former teammate Angel Di Maria. Kylian Mbappe missed the clash after picking up an ankle injury. Kylian Mbappe's injury is likely to keep him out of PSG's quarter-final meeting against Atalanta on August 13.

(Image source: PSG/Instagram)