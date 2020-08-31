PUBG Mobile has released two short sneak previews of the new Erangel update that comes before PUBG Mobile season 15. The update comes on September 8, 2020. Read on to know more about the leaks.

Also read | When Is Fall Guys Coming To Mobile Phones And Does It Support Cross-play?

PUBG Mobile Season 15: Rose Moon Dacia Leaked Skin and Update 1.0



PUBG Mobile Update 1.0

Check out this sneak preview of New Erangel! ðŸ‘€



New Erangel arrives on 9/8 with our New Era update! ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/O5Q4sryFFg pic.twitter.com/jQQwBuL8g6 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 30, 2020



A second preview was tweeted by PUBG Mobile on August 30 for the new Erangel update coming on September 8.

PUBG Mobile update for 1.0 will arrive on September 8 as the trailer and latest tweet from PUBG stated. The most awaited Erangel 2.0 map is around the corner and it's arriving before Season 15.

A new weapon called M1014 is also expected to be added to it. Changes in building designs will be done in areas like Prison, Quarry, and others. Looking at these previews, abandoned tanks, barricades, trenches will also be added to the map.

PUBG Mobile Skins Leaked

Rose Moon Dacia Skin - The first skin leaked by data miners is the Rose colour Dacia, also known as 'Rose Moon Dacia'. A moon symbol can also be seen on it. Players can unlock it at level 20 of Season 15 Royal Pass.



M762 Beryl skin - This M762 Beryl skin will be in the free version of Season 15 Royale Pass. It is coloured black and yellow which makes it look bold and attractive. This skin will be available at level 50.



Kar98k Skin - This Kar98 skin comes with a blue coloured ribbon wrapped all over the weapon with a black colour base. It is the rarest reward in the Royale Pass. The name of the skin hasn't been revealed yet but it was spotted in PUBG Mobile 1.0.0 beta version.

Other skins like Aqua Leon for the AKM, a new gold and black bike skin will also be available in Season 15.

Also read | Gamescom Schedule For 2020 Shows An Action-packed Convention This Year

Pubg Mobile New Character and Lobby

PUBG Mobile season 15 will have a new event called the "ACE union mission" in which players will have to finish tasks to unlock rewards. One of the leaked rewards will be a new "JEDI" character. A new Halloween lobby will also be added in Season 15.

Also read | Apex Legends Weapon Tier List: Best Weapons From All The Tiers

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Outfits

Season 15's outfits might be an upgradable one. There are currently 4 outfits leaked for the same which will be the 4 levels of outfits that players can unlock as they level up in the Royale Pass. Elite Pass Holders can gain access to a special avatar if they purchase UC. Take at a look at them in this video below.

Also read | Heart Shaped Island In Fortnite Season 4: Completing The First Groot Awakening Challenge

Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Twitter

Promo Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Twitter