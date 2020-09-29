League Of Legends Worlds 2020: PSG Talon, Team Liquid Qualify For Group Stage

League of Legends World Championship 2020 is fast approaching its Group Stage. Also known as Worlds 2020, the global LoL event commenced on September 25 with the Play-In Stage that saw 10 teams split into two groups compete in a single round-robin format. PSG Talon and Team Liquid emerged as group champions, thereby advancing to the Worlds 2020 Group Stage.

League of Legends Worlds standings: Play-In Stage

Group A

Team Games 1 Team Liquid 3-1 2 Legacy Esports 3-1 3 SuperMassive Esports 2-2 4 MAD Lions 1-3 5 INTZ 1-3

Group B

Team Games 1 PSG Talon 3-1 2 Unicorns of Love 3-1 3 Rainbow7 2-2 4 LGD Gaming 1-3 5 V3 Esports 1-3

PSG Talon proved to be quite a surprise package during the Play-Ins. They dropped just one game in Group B (against Unicorns of Love) as they advanced to the main event as the top seed side in the group. Sunday's rematch for the first-place finish between PSG and UoL saw the former put on a stellar offensive display, scoring 13 kills as opposed to UoL's 5. Team Liquid fared similarly, advancing to the main event on the back of some impressive performances during the Play-In stage.

Meanwhile, teams finishing 2nd, 3rd and 4th in each of the two groups will compete in a best-of-five series; the two winners from the respective groups will qualify for the Group Stage. Legacy Esports and Unicorns of Love directly entered the finals of the double-elimination round of the Play-In stage after taking the second-place finish in Group A and B, respectively.

During the best-of-five semi-final played on Tuesday, September 29, Chinese esports organisation LGD Gaming scored a clean sweep victory over Latin American giants Rainbow7 (Lyon Gaming) to book a final showdown against Legacy Esports. Meanwhile, in the second semi-final of the day, SuperMassive Esports and MAD Lions are competing to earn the rights to face Unicorns of Love in the Play-In finale.

League of Legends Worlds 2020 schedule

Four teams from the Play-In Stage will be drawn alongside the 12 teams that have directly qualified for the Group Stage. Starting October 3, each group will play a double round-robin, best-of-one series, with two teams from each group heading to the Knockout Stage. The main event of Worlds 2020 starts with the Group Stage on October 3. The tournament will conclude with the Grand Finale that will be hosted at the Pudong Football Stadium on October 31.

Group A: G2 Esports, Suning, Machi Esports, TBD

Group B: Machi Esports, JD Gaming, Rogue, TBD

Group C: Team SoloMid, Fnatic, Gen.Gy, TBD

Group D: Top Esports, DeagonX, FlyQuest, TBD

(Image Credits: LoL Esports Instagram)