League Of Legends Worlds 2020 Schedule, Format, All Teams And Prize Pool

The 10th edition of League of Legends World Championships, commonly known as Worlds, is set to commence on September 25. The top 22 teams from the regional tournaments will head to Shanghai, China for the month-long event, which is also League of Legend's flagship event of the year. The Worlds 2020 final is scheduled to take place on October 31 at Pudong Football Stadium.

League of Legends Worlds schedule, format, teams

Teams have qualified for League of Legends Worlds courtesy of the numerous regional tournaments being played across the world. Teams from China (LPL), Europe (LEC), North America (LCS), Southeast Asia (PCS), Brazil (CBLOL) and Korea (LCK) form the 22 sides that will be competing at the global event. This year's event will be played without some of the best LOL teams in the world.

Three-time world champions T1 failed to qualify for this year's tournament after losing the LCK Regional Qualifier to Gen.G. 2019 champions FunPlus Phoenix won't be defending the title as they too fell during in the qualifying stage. League of Legends Worlds will be played over three-stages: the Play-In Stage, the Group Stage, and the Knockout Stage - the latter two being considered as the main event.

Play-In Stage: September 25 to 30

The 10 teams that failed to directly qualify for the main event will be split into 2 groups of 5 teams each, where they will face each other in a single round-robin format. The winners of each group will advance to the Group Stage, while the team finishing last will be eliminated. Teams finishing 2nd, 3rd and 4th from each group will compete in a best-of-five series; the two winners from the respective groups will qualify for the Group Stage.

Group A: Team Liquid, MAD Lions, Legacy Esports, Papara SuperMassive and INTZ Esports

Group B: LGD Gaming, PSG Talon, V3 Esports, Unicorns of Love and Rainbow7

Group Stage: October 3 to 11

12 directly qualified teams and the four teams from the Play-In Stage will be drawn into four groups. Each group will play a double round-robin, best-of-one series, with the top two teams from each group heading to the Knockout Stage.

Group A: G2 Esports, Suning, Machi Esports

Group B: Machi Esports, JD Gaming, Rogue

Group C: Team SoloMid, Fnatic, Gen.G

Group D: Top Esports, DeagonX, FlyQuest

Note: The fourth team in each of the four groups will be decided after the Play-In Stage.

Knockout Stage: October 15 to 31

The knockouts will be played in a single-elimination format; each match being played in a best-of-five series. Except for the finals, which will be hosted from Pudong Football Stadium, the rest of the matches will be played in the Shanghai Media Tech Studio.

League of Legends Worlds prize pool

Developers Riot Games are yet to release the prize pool details for the event. They, however, released the share each team will be winning, based on their final placing. The winner will win the lion's share of the purse, raking in 25% of the combine prize pool as well getting their hands on the coveted Summoner's Cup.

