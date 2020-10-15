League Of Legends Worlds 2020 Finals Ticket Sale Records Over 2 MILLION Registrants

League of Legends World Championship 2020 Finals is set to be the first major esports event to be played in front of a live audience since the COVID-19 pandemic. While esports events have continued in large despite the pandemic, most venue-based events were converted into online-only competitions to discourage social gathering.

UPDATE: We will provide complimentary tickets to a limited capacity live audience for the #Worlds2020 final on Oct. 31. It will be the inaugural sporting event to be held at the brand-new state-of-the-art Pudong Football (Soccer) Stadium 👇 pic.twitter.com/1aGN4Z3Tz7 — David Higdon (@davidhigdon) October 10, 2020

Last week, Riot Games confirmed that Worlds 2020 FInals will be hosted with fans in the arena. The Grand Finale will be hosted from Shanghai’s Pudong Football Stadium, which has the capacity to hold over 30,000 fans. Still early in the post-lockdown phase, Riot Games will only be allowed a total of 6,312 fans to the arena in order to maintain the social distancing guidelines and ensure the safety of the attending fans.

While Riot allowing fans for Worlds 2020 Finals is good news for all esports fans, not many expected the traffic it would get during this week's pre-registration. David Higdon, the Global Head of Esports Communication at Riot Games, tweeted that over a million people had applied during the pre-registrations within just four hours of the registration window going live on Monday. Within 12 hours of the window being live, Higdon noted Riot had received nearly two million applicants to earn a seat at Worlds 2020 Finals. The number likely breached the 2-million-mark by the time window closed.

Unfortunately for most LoL fans, the limited number of seats means more than 99% of the registrants will be left empty-handed when Riot finally announces the names of the few lucky thousands to win a seat at the finals of the biggest League of Legends event of the year.

Within the first 4 hours of the Pre-Registration window for tickets, we hit 1,000,000 registrants for the #Worlds2020 @LeagueofLegends Final.



Within the first 12 hours, we hit close to 2,000,000 registrants.



Seats available: 6,312 https://t.co/OYX2dGnqKa — David Higdon (@davidhigdon) October 12, 2020

The count-down for Worlds 2020 Finals begins on Thursday, October 15. The KnockOut stage of the global competition starts Thursday with the first quarter-final match between DAMWON Gaming and DRX. The knockouts will be played in a single-elimination format and matches will be played in a best-of-five series. LOL Worlds finals date is October 31, 2020.

League of Legends Worlds 2020: Quarter-finals schedule, match-ups

DAMWON Gaming vs. DRX, October 15, 6:00 AM ET, 3:30 PM IST

Suning vs. JD Gaming, October 16, 6:00 AM ET, 3:30 PM IST

Gen.G vs G2 Esports, October 17, 6:00 AM ET, 3:30 PM IST

TOP Esports vs. Fnatic, October 17, 6:00 AM ET, 3:30 PM IST

(Image Credits: LoL Esports Twitter)