League Of Legends Worlds 2020 Quarter-finals Format, Schedule, Match-ups

The Group Stage of League of Legends World Championship 2020 concluded this past weekend with Top Esports and DRX earning a spot in the knockout stage with wins over Unicorns of Love and FlyQuest respectively. The draw for the quarter-finals was held on the same day, which essentially confirmed the entire bracket for the knockout stage of Worlds 2020. Here's a look at the Worlds 2020 quarter-finals schedule and the format.

League of Legend Worlds 2020: Tournament so far

Worlds 2020 commenced on September 25 with 10 teams competing in the Play-In stage. Four teams - PSG Talons, Team Liquid, LGD Gaming and Unicorns of Love - advanced and joined the 12 teams in the group stage. The 16 teams (divided into four groups) competed in the group stage, which was played in a round-robin single-elimination format. Top two teams from each group advanced to the knockout stage, which will commence on Thursday, October 15.

Worlds 2020: Quarter-finalists

Top Esports

Fnatic

Suning Esports

JD Gaming

Gen.G Esports

G2 Esports

DAMWON Gaming

DRX

Worlds 2020: Quarter-finals schedule, format

The knockout round will be played in a single-elimination, best-of-five format. It will start on October 15, with the Finals scheduled for October 31. The Grand Finale will be hosted from Pudong Football Stadium with a limited number of fans allowed in the arena.

Quarter-finals match-ups

LEC's (Europe) Fnatic will be pitted against LPL heavyweights TOP Esports, while fellow European side G2 Esports will face a stern challenge of facing one of LCK's best teams in Gen.G. Meanwhile, the biggest surprise of the draw held on October 11 was the match-up between DAMWON and DRX - both teams qualified for Worlds 2020 as LCK's No. 1 and No. 2 seed respectively.

DAMWON Gaming vs. DRX, October 15, 6:00 AM ET, 3:30 PM IST

Suning vs. JD Gaming, October 16, 6:00 AM ET, 3:30 PM IST

Gen.G vs G2 Esports, October 17, 6:00 AM ET, 3:30 PM IST

TOP Esports vs. Fnatic, October 17, 6:00 AM ET, 3:30 PM IST

LoL Worlds 2020 prize pool

Riot Games will likely reveal the combined prize pool for Worlds 2020 closer to the finals. They, however, released the share each team will be winning, based on their final placing. The winner will take home the lion's share of the purse, raking in 25% of the combined prize pool as well getting their hands on the coveted Summoner's Cup.

(Image Credits: LoL Esports Twitter)