OGA DOTA PIT Season 3 With $175k Prize Pool Set To Commence On September 20

One Game Agency (OGA), a Croatian esports tournament organiser, is returning with its third season of the online DOTA 2 competition called 'AMD SAPPHIRE OGA DOTA PIT EU/CIS'. The tournament will be played for seven days between September 20 and 26 and will boast a prize pool of $175,000. As the name suggests, popular tech companies AMD and Sapphire Technology will serve as title sponsors, while TikTok, Hyper X, AOC, and Betway have been named as the official sponsors for the event.

OGA DOTA PIT Season 3 format, teams

OCA DOTA PIT Eu/CIS Season 3 will feature 10 teams - six invitational sides and four teams, who will compete in the qualifiers. The tournament will consist of the closed qualifiers and the main event. The four teams will compete in the closed qualifiers, out of which the top two will face the six invited teams in the main event. The event will see the return of OGA’s classic double-elimination format, with all matches played as best-of-three, except the finale, which will be a best-of-five series.

Teams that have been directly invited for the online DOTA 2 event are Nigma, VP.Prodigy, Team Secret, Team Liquid, OG and Alliance. Meanwhile, FlyToMoon, 5men, Vikin.gg and Ninjas in Pyjamas will first compete in the closed qualifiers.

The OGA Dota PIT Season 3 is about to start and we would never miss an opportunity to play some Dota! 🙏



Can we pull off an 8th consecutive win? Are we going to fall to a stronger team? We'll see about that in two weeks! 👀



📅 September 23-26

💰 $170,000#SecretDota #OGAPITS3 pic.twitter.com/sfm9298fd1 — Team Secret (@teamsecret) September 11, 2020

OGA DOTA PIT Eu/CIS Season 3 prize pool

Placement Prize Money 1st $70,873 2nd $36,822 3rd $19,822 4th $14,161 5th $8,500 6th $8,500 7th $5,661 8th $5,661 9th $2,500 10th $2,500

A minor event in DOTA Pro Circuit (DPC), the competition's 2019 edition featured an impressive prize pool of $300,000 and was hosted at Spaladium Arena in Split. Ninjas in Pyjamas won that edition. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, OGA shifted to an all-online format, with the inaugural tournament held back in May. For the purse of $60,000, nine teams participated in the event, which was won by Vici Gaming. Season 2 brought along an improved $170,000 prize pool and featured eight teams. Team Nigma took the top prize of $70,000 as the winner of OGA DOTA PIT Eu/CIS Season 2.

DOTA 2's flagship event of the year, The International broke several records as it raised more than $36 million in the prize pool. The event was supposed to take place in the month of August at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. It was, however, postponed to 2021 due to the impact of the pandemic.

(Image Credits: Team Secret Twitter)