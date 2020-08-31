LeBron James' Son Bronny Follows Ben Simmons After Signing For ESports Giants Faze Clan

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been in terrific form in the NBA Bubble, helping his team to a series win over the Portland Trail Blazers after their hiccup in the first game. The NBA legend has also been on the forefront of the league's stance against social and racial injustice, reportedly leading last week's boycott. LeBron James' 15-year-old son Bronny James is also touted as a promising talent for the future and could follow his father's footsteps into the NBA folklore. Bronny James is ranked at No.24 in ESPN's 2023 recruiting rankings.

Bronny James FaZe CLan: LeBron James' son follows Ben Simmons, signs for esports organisation

FaZe Clan on Sunday added high school basketball recruit and LeBron James's son Bronny James to their organisation. Bronny James is known to be an avid gamer and already is a social media sensation, with 4.3 million followers on TikTok and over 300,000 followers on streaming platform Twitch according to NBC Sports. LeBron James' son has streamed Fortnite, Warzone and NBA 2K and could create content for the FaZe Clan on those titles and others.

FaZe Clan has seven competitive teams, with the team based in Atlanta reaching the finals of the CDL 2020 on Sunday. FaZe Clan announced the deal on their social media, with a video featuring Bronny James and some of his basketball highlights.

Bronny James' Faze Clan deal comes in a week after Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons joined the organisation under the name "FaZe Simmo".Simmons is set to be a content creator for the gaming organisations which has ties with several sports stars including Pittsburgh Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster and Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard. Like the Ben Simmons FaZe clan deal, Bronny James is unlikely to serve as a competitive player for the organisation. The FaZe Clan has over 40 streamers on its roster, as well as competitive teams in Call of Duty League, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege, FIFA, Fortnite and VALORANT. They also have ties with Rappers Ugly God and Lil Yachty, while Migos member Offset is an investor of the brand.

Many celebrities over the past week have made their investments in eSports public, with Rapper Terrence LeVarr Thornton, famously known as Pusha T and retired rapper Sir Robert Bryson Hall II' Logic'announcing their co-ownership of the GG Group, the parent company of the famed Chaos Esports Club. Austin "Post Malone" Hunt teamed up with Envy Gaming, the firm that owns Team Envy, the Dallas Empire of the CDL 2020 and Dallas Fuel of the Overwatch League. The Empire won the CDL 2020 league on Sunday, defeating FaZe Clan's Atlanta franchise 5-1.

(Image Courtesy: Bronny James Instagram)