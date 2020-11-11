PSG Confirm Talks Of Extending Contracts For Neymar And Mbappe Amid Transfer Speculation

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting director Leonardo Araujo has confirmed that the club have begun negotiations to extend the contracts of star forwards, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The attacking duo, currently out injured, have been linked with moves away from the Parc Des Princes in recent times but PSG are eager to tie them down on new deals. Neymar and Mbappe arrived at PSG in 2017, from Barcelona and AS Monaco respectively, and both their contracts run out in 2022.

PSG sporting director reveals contract talks with Neymar and Mbappe

During a Q&A session on PSG's official club website, sporting director Leonardo Araujo revealed that the Ligue 1 champions have already begun talks of extending deals for Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The 51-year-old Brazilian was asked about the star forward and said, "We’ve started negotiations with Neymar and Mbappe and having direct talks with the two over a new deal."

PSG director Leonardo: “We’ve started negotiations with Neymar, Mbappé and Di Maria to extend their contracts. Remember that PSG suffered financial losses this year, we’re in a complicated moment, it’s not easy... but we’re talking directly with Mbappé and Neymar”. 🇫🇷 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 10, 2020

Leonardo also spoke about Angel Di Maria, Juan Bernat and Julian Draxler, who are in the final years of their contracts with the Parisians. "We have to remember that the financial impact of the pandemic has been severe. We know of the players that have deals expiring next year and are still in the process of negotiating new terms."

Sporting director Leonardo confirms "financial losses" suffered by PSG due to COVID-19, but insists talks over contract extensions have started. Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, Juan Bernat & Julian Draxler all mentioned. — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) November 10, 2020

Neymar contract details: How much does the Brazilian earn at PSG?

According to reports from Goal, Neymar is the highest-paid player in Ligue 1 and takes home around €700,000-a-week. Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in a world-record transfer deal worth €222 million and has gone on to win three Ligue 1 titles at the French capital. Neymar's current deal with PSG expires in 2022 but the Brazilian star has ruled out a potential return to the Camp Nou after months of speculation.

Although PSG are offering Neymar a new deal, it appears that his wages wouldn't see a significant rise due to the pandemic. Reports from AS have claimed that the 28-year-old is now open to prolonging his stay at PSG.

Kylian Mbappe contract details: How much does the French superstar earn at PSG?

Reports claim that Kylian Mbappe takes home a whopping €398,000 per week through his current deal with PSG. The World Cup winner is also tied down to the Parc Des Princes until 2022 but has attracted interest from LaLiga giants Real Madrid of late. Reports from AS have claimed that Mbappe is eager to play under Zinedine Zidane but PSG are hoping to keep him at the club with a lucrative new deal.

Image Credits - PSG Instagram