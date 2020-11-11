Cristiano Ronaldo Could Settle As Second-highest Earner, Behind Neymar, If He Moves To PSG

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has always aspired to be No. 1 but might have to settle for second place on the list of top earners if he moves to PSG next summer. The Portuguese superstar has been tipped for a move to the Parc des Princes next summer after PSG sporting director Leonardo Araujo talked up chances of signing the 35-year-old. However, if he does opt to move to the French capital, for once, Ronaldo may not be the highest earner in his team.

Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG? Leonardo Araujo talks up chances of signing veteran star forward

According to reports from AS, Juventus are looking to cash in on Cristiano Ronaldo before his contract with the Serie A giants expires in 2022 and PSG are monitoring the situation of the star forward. During a Q&A session with PSG's website, Leonardo explained that if Ronaldo was to leave Juventus, there was a possibility that he would try and add the Ligue 1 title on his list of incredible achievements.

PSG Sporting Director Leonardo:



“It is normal for Cristiano Ronaldo to be associated with PSG . We are part of that small circle of clubs that could afford it.” — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) November 10, 2020

It is expected that PSG will at least have to match Ronaldo's current wages at Juventus to stand any chance of signing him. However, that would still make Ronaldo the second-highest-paid player at PSG if Neymar stays put at the French capital.

Cristiano Ronaldo wages at Juventus: How much does the Portuguese superstar earn in Turin?

According to reports from The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo earns around £540,000 a week (€610,000 a week) at Juventus. He is the highest-paid player at Juve and in Serie A. Ronaldo earns nearly four times more than Juve's second-highest-paid player, Matthijs De Ligt, with the Dutch defender raking in around £150,000 a week (€168,000 a week).

Neymar wages at PSG: Brazilian star earns more than Ronaldo on current deal with Ligue 1 giants

Neymar currently earns around £622,000 a week (€700,000 a week) at the French capital, according to multiple reports. The Brazilian winger is the highest earner at PSG and in Ligue 1. Earlier this week, PSG sporting director Leonardo explained that the club has begun talks over extending the contracts of Neymar and Mbappe, which expire in 2022.

Kylian Mbappe is currently the second-highest earner at PSG as the French attacker takes home around £353,000 a week (€398,000 a week). However, if Ronaldo does arrive at PSG next summer and is offered the same wages he is currently on, he would take the second spot.

Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva were also among the highest-paid players at PSG until their departure from the French capital in the summer.

