Arsenal Fans Ask For Mesut Ozil's Arsenal Return After Midfielder's Latest Workout Video

Despite not being part of Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads this season, Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has continued to keep fit by training on his own. The midfielder had vowed to continue training and fight for his chance and has been regularly posting clips of himself working out.

The 32-year-old is also seen supporting Arsenal via social media, with Mesut Ozil giving his opinion and predictions ahead of the club’s games this season. After the latest Mesut Ozil workout video went viral, fans have appealed to the club to get the classy midfielder back into the Arsenal squad.

Mesut Ozil workout video goes viral as fans call for player’s return

The German took to social media to share a video of his private training session, wherein the midfielder is seen working outdoors. Mesut Ozil looked to be keeping his core fit as he performed the exercises, with the midfielder also using a kettle ball while exercising. This is not the first time Mesut Ozil has shared his workout videos. The Arsenal player had earlier shared a clip of him training with weights in the gym.

Keep Working for the Comeback King 😭❤ — AdamsRegen89🍻🍺🇬🇧🇬🇧🍻🍻 (@ChaudhryStuff) November 9, 2020

We really need Ozil back — Patrick ciptra (@PCiptra) November 10, 2020

After the Mesut Ozil workout videos went viral, many fans asked the club to register the midfield wizard in the Premier League and the Europa League. Many used the hashtag “Free Ozil” to voice their opinion, as they admitted that they need the midfielder back in the side. While referring to Mesut Ozil’s workout videos, Arsenal fans tweeted that they can't wait to see the midfielder back on the pitch.

Why is Mesut Ozil not playing?

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta recently discussed Mesut Ozil’s absence, with the Spaniard talking about how he tried his best to give the German midfielder a chance at the club. Mikel Arteta said that he gave Ozil as many opportunities as he could, claiming that he has been patient and fair with the former Real Madrid man. While there is no clear reason behind Ozil's removal from the squad, many reasons have been speculated as to why he does not play for Arsenal anymore.

One of the suggestions is that Ozil's political stance in recent times has not gone down well with the Arsenal board. Mesut Ozil is known to be close friends with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while he has also taken to social media to criticise China in the past.

Mesut Ozil’s political associations have proved to be problematic for the London club, with many suggesting that the same has been a major reason behind Ozil’s exclusion from the squad. Another reason suggested that the midfielder’s below-par performances in recent times have led to the his removal from the Arsenal side

How much is the Mesut Ozil contract worth?

Despite not being part of the squad, Mesut Ozil is the highest earner at the club with a weekly wage of £350,000 a week. His annual salary of £18.2 million means he earns a whopping £5 million per year more than star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The midfielder’s earnings from football have meant that Mesut Ozil has a net worth of $120 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Mesut Ozil contract has also been touted as a reason behind the player’s exclusion, with many suggesting that the fact Mesut Ozil refused to take a pay cut to help the club during the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t go down well with the Arsenal hierarchy.

Disclaimer: The above Mesut Ozil net worth and Mesut Ozil contract information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Mesut Ozil Instagram