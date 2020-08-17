Man United Would Have Beaten Sevilla If They Had Jadon Sancho: Paul Scholes

Manchester United suffered further heartbreak on Sunday night as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side crashed out of the Europa League, losing to LaLiga side Sevilla. While the Sevilla vs Man United clash saw the Red Devils largely dominate the proceedings, it was arguably poor finishing and defence that cost them the title. Despite the lack of silverware, many believe that there has been enough improvement shown by Man United and calls for activity in the summer, including the Jadon Sancho transfer have grown.

Sevilla vs Man United Paul Scholes urges Jadon Sancho transfer after Europa League exit

Speaking after the Sevilla vs Man United clash, Paul Scholes urged the Red Devils to spend money and complete the Jadon Sancho transfer and added further quality in attack. The Man United legend, speaking to BT Sport, said that Solskjaer's side played really well against Sevilla but needed to add more quality to their ranks to win trophies. The Red Devils were dominant through the game, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood all missing chances in the first 15 minutes after half-time.

Scholes: "If you think of a Sancho in this team tonight, then United wins. They need to spend the money." #MUFC [BT] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 16, 2020

Paul Scholes said that Man United had to make those opportunities count and believes that the club needs to spend money on centre and wide players. The Man United legend added that while the prices of players has reached hundreds of millions, they are the ones who win the team titles and medals. Scholes addressed the Jadon Sancho transfer rumours and said that the Red Devils have to spend if they have to win trophies. The former England international said that had Sancho played in the Sevilla v Man United clash, the 20-year-old would have buried those chances.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Sancho to United deal off?

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a Jadon Sancho transfer is still on the cards despite BVB director Michael Zorc confirming that the Bundesliga giants extended the former Man City youngster's contract until 2023. In his latest Man United transfer news update, Romano said that both Sancho and Man United have agreed on personal terms but the ball is in the England international's court. According to reports, Sancho has agreed on a five-year contract with the Red Devils, earning him €17.6m per year.

The transfer fee continues to remain a sticking point in the Sancho to United negotiations, with Dortmund reluctant to compromise on their €120m (£110m) asking price. However, the deal could still be achieved if the 20-year-old puts pressure on the Dortmund hierarchy to complete the deal and the asking price could then be met with achievable add-ons.

(Image Courtesy: Borussia Dortmund Instagram)