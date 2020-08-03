PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Day 2 Overall Standings

Continuing with the long line of PUBG MOBILE tournaments in India, PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts - presented by POCO in partnership with LOCO India, has the best 20 teams in the country battling for a prize pool of ₹250,000. The four-day event started on Saturday, August 1. Here's how the leaderboard looks like after Day 2:

PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts leaderboard

After a strong start to the tournament, NOVA GodLike continued their fine form on Day 2, taking the top spot at the end. GodL hasso far been consistent side with an impressive 61 points and 40 kills to their name. The only team to reach three figures, GodLike is 19 points ahead of second-placed GXR Celtz. GXR Celtz are currently the top fragging side in the lobby with 43 kills points to their name. U Mumba Esports (81 points), Insane (75 points) and Orange Rock (73 points) round off the top five, respectively.

Team Placement Points Total Kills Total Points 1 NOVA GodLike 61 40 101 2 GXR Celtz 39 43 82 3 U Mumba Esports 45 36 81 4 Insane 45 30 75 5 Orange Rock 39 34 73 6 Team SouL 38 17 55 7 Future Station 36 13 49 8 8 Wonders 27 20 47 9 Team IND 22 22 44 10 Fnatic 17 23 40 11 8BIT 20 19 39 12 SynerGE 20 18 38 13 Reckoning Esports 21 13 34 14 Dark Tangent 18 13 31 15 Marcos Gaming 18 11 29 16 Element Esports 12 16 28 17 SWAT 17 8 25 18 TSM Entity 8 13 21 19 DRAGONITExPG5 11 53 16 20 Force 1 2 5

GXR Celtz's Ultron was the top fragger of Day 2 with 21 kills to his name. Insane's Ranadip followed with 13 kill points under his belt. OR Viru (12 kills), Nova GodLike's Provider and Vampire (11 kills each) complete the top five.

PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Day 3 schedule

Day 3 action will commence on Monday, August 3, at 2:00 PM:

Match 1 - 2:00 PM - Erangel

Match 2 - 2:50 PM - Vikendi

Match 3 - 3:40 PM - Miramar

Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Villager Esports YouTube channel and LOCO app.

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Twitter Handle)