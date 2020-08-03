PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Day 2 Overall Standings

Continuing with the long line of PUBG MOBILE tournaments in India, PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts - presented by POCO in partnership with LOCO India, has the best 20 teams in the country battling for a prize pool of ₹250,000. The four-day event started on Saturday, August 1. Here's how the leaderboard looks like after Day 2:
After a strong start to the tournament, NOVA GodLike continued their fine form on Day 2, taking the top spot at the end. GodL hasso far been consistent side with an impressive 61 points and 40 kills to their name. The only team to reach three figures, GodLike is 19 points ahead of second-placed GXR Celtz. GXR Celtz are currently the top fragging side in the lobby with 43 kills points to their name. U Mumba Esports (81 points), Insane (75 points) and Orange Rock (73 points) round off the top five, respectively.
|Team
|Placement Points
|Total Kills
|Total Points
|1
|NOVA GodLike
|61
|40
|101
|2
|GXR Celtz
|39
|43
|82
|3
|U Mumba Esports
|45
|36
|81
|4
|Insane
|45
|30
|75
|5
|Orange Rock
|39
|34
|73
|6
|Team SouL
|38
|17
|55
|7
|Future Station
|36
|13
|49
|8
|8 Wonders
|27
|20
|47
|9
|Team IND
|22
|22
|44
|10
|Fnatic
|17
|23
|40
|11
|8BIT
|20
|19
|39
|12
|SynerGE
|20
|18
|38
|13
|Reckoning Esports
|21
|13
|34
|14
|Dark Tangent
|18
|13
|31
|15
|Marcos Gaming
|18
|11
|29
|16
|Element Esports
|12
|16
|28
|17
|SWAT
|17
|8
|25
|18
|TSM Entity
|8
|13
|21
|19
|DRAGONITExPG5
|11
|53
|16
|20
|Force 1
|2
|5
GXR Celtz's Ultron was the top fragger of Day 2 with 21 kills to his name. Insane's Ranadip followed with 13 kill points under his belt. OR Viru (12 kills), Nova GodLike's Provider and Vampire (11 kills each) complete the top five.
Day 3 action will commence on Monday, August 3, at 2:00 PM:
Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Villager Esports YouTube channel and LOCO app.
