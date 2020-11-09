Neymar To Barcelona Is OFF As PSG Star Informs Agent Of His Desire To Stay In Paris

Ever since his famous and equally shocking move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017, Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona. He was on the cusp of rejoining the Camp Nou outfit in the summer of 2019 only for the PSG chiefs to veto the move. The Brazil superstar has now made up his mind to continue at the Parc des Princes, thus ending speculation of a return to Spain.

Neymar to Barcelona talks put to rest, PSG star to continue in Ligue 1

According to a report by Spanish media publication Mundo Deportivo, Neymar has informed his agent that he wishes to continue at PSG. The report gains significance courtesy of the fact that the Neymar transfer speculation has been the talk of the town for a quite a while.

Que Deus nos abençoe e nos proteja 🙏🏽⚽️ #Ligue1 pic.twitter.com/9FdFt1vNuh — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) October 24, 2020

The Brazil international had an unimpressive start to life in the French capital, marked with injuries and dressing room conflicts. But the team's scintillating performances last season, courtesy of their campaign in the Champions League, has reignited a spark at the Parc des Princes in addition to the hope of clinching the European title soon.

Messi was hopeful of Neymar to Barcelona talks

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi was keen on a reunion with Neymar this summer, courtesy of their sensational partnership alongside Luis Suarez. The bond between Neymar and Messi, on and off the field, is an open secret. However, things took a bitter turn with the Uruguayan striker departing to Atletico Madrid this summer following a lack of preference from manager Ronald Koeman.

The end to the Neymar transfer speculation comes as a sigh of relief for the PSG hierarchy. The Parisians are keen on continuing the association despite Neymar's contract expiring in 2022. According to reports, a new contract extension is set to be placed on the table to ensure the 29-year-old continues beyond 2022.

Neymar wages, at €665,000, the highest in Ligue 1

Neymar's wages, estimated at €665,000 a week is the highest in Ligue 1. The new prospective contract will see him rake in more than the current amount, predictably. Meanwhile, the former Barcelona man has been called up for the Brazil national team despite being on the sidelines for PSG due to an injury.

Image courtesy: Neymar Instagram