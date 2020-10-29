Neymar Injury Update: How Long Will The PSG Star Be Out For After Injury Against Istanbul?

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Champions League campaign suffered a major blow on Wednesday after Neymar was forced off in the game against Istanbul Basaksehir. Nevertheless, the defending Ligue 1 champions went on to bag a victory, their first in this season's competition. But Neymar's injury comes as a setback, with the Brazilian superstar struggling at Parc des Princes since his move from Barcelona in 2017.

Also Read | Neymar to snub Barcelona and reunion with Lionel Messi for lucrative PSG deal: Report

Thomas Tuchel provides Neymar injury update

Neymar was replaced by Pablo Sarabia in the 26th minute after signalling manager Thomas Tuchel that he will not be able to continue. The PSG superstar is believed to have sustained an adductor injury. Tuchel provided a Neymar injury update to the media after the game. The manager insisted it was necessary to withdraw the former Barcelona man.

Tuchel insists Neymar did not experience much pain, but some discomfort was felt. The manager claimed that the team are under pressure amid a hectic schedule, insisting that the 29-year-old might miss out on multiple games. The player has undergone a scan and the medical team are yet to ascertain the extent of the injury, adds Tuchel, while speaking to RMC Sport.

Also Read | Axel Tuanzebe pockets Mbappe and Neymar in his first game since 2019 as fans rejoice

Will Neymar return after the international break?

Although an official report is awaited, various outlets claim the winger will sit out on the sidelines in the Ligue 1 weekend clash against Nantes, besides also being doubtful for the Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig. The Brazilian might recover well in time for the later games, citing the fact that the international break is around the corner, providing much-needed time for Neymar, without missing out on any more games.

22' @neymarjr is back on the pitch, but it looks like he'll be unable to continue. #IBFKPSG — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 28, 2020

Amid the Neymar injury news, the Parc des Princes outfit went on to bag their first victory this campaign after a narrow opening defeat against Manchester United. Moise Keane struck twice in the second half for Tuchel, while goalkeeper Keylor Navas produces some exceptional saves to deny the Turkish outfit.

Also Read | Neymar accidently caused Everton star Richarlison to receive 10,000 messages in 5 minutes

Champions League highlights: Kean's brace sail PSG past Istanbul

PSG play Nantes on Saturday as they look to maintain their lead in the Ligue 1 table, having bagged 18 points in eight games. Besides, any long term injury to Neymar might prove a deterrent in Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay with Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho already out of the squad with an injury.

Also Read | Neymar snapped in first range with Puma after PSG icon ended his 15-year deal with Nike

Image courtesy: AP