Thomas Partey Outclasses Pogba And Fernandes With Scintillating Midfield Display

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United’s weekend concluded in sorrow after a narrow defeat against rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford for the first time in 14 years. The Red Devils failed to open the scoring at home despite the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford in the starting line-up. Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey’s display against Man United played a pivotal role in the Gunners’ historic win.

Man United vs Arsenal: Aubameyang scores from the spot after foul from Pogba

Partey, who was signed from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid on the deadline day of the summer transfer window, put on a dominant performance in midfield. The Ghanaian was the answer to the midfield duo of Fernandes and Pogba and the former Atletico star did not disappoint, to say the least.

The Man United vs Arsenal clash saw no goals from open play but the Gunners managed to make the most of the visit to Old Trafford. Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the only goal from the spot after Pogba brought down Hector Bellerin inside the penalty box.

Partey vs Man United: Ghana midfielder's masterclass at Old Trafford

Partey displayed a midfield masterclass at Old Trafford, completing 100 per cent of his take-ons, besides also bagging every aerial duel he went up for, according to Squawka. The 27-year-old emerged as one of the top pass masters in the game, managing 93 per cent accuracy. Moreover, he also recovered the ball 11 times, while also winning 10 duels.

Thomas Partey for Arsenal vs. Man Utd:



⬢ Most touches

⬢ Most duels won

⬢ Most ball recoveries

⬢ Most take-ons completed

⬡ 2nd-most tackles made



A midfield masterclass. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AphLIwztxm — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 1, 2020

The midfielder's mesmerising performance has won him a host of fans in the footballing fraternity. Man United legend Roy Keane expressed his dismay that the Old Trafford outfit did not sign Partey, while speaking to Sky Sports. "Big, strong, aggressive. I think this kid has a chance to match what Patrick (Vieira) used to do. And he likes to pass it forward, he looks comfortable on the ball. Composure, good first touch."

Pogba vs Arsenal: Frenchman criticised after Partey stats suggest dominant display

Meanwhile, Pogba has come in for a lot of criticism following his sub-par display. Following an awful first half, the France international burst onto the scene for a mere 15 minutes in the other half but went on to concede a penalty, which Aubameyang duly struck past David de Gea. Following the game, the Red Devils slipped down to 15th in the Premier League standings, while Arsenal claimed the ninth spot.

