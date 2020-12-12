Fortnite Frosty Frenzy Tournament Announced By Epic Games, Offers A $5 Million Prize Pool

Quick links:
As the year comes to an end, Epic Games have announced their new tournament scheduled to take place this week. The Fortnite Frosty Frenzy Tournament will include a massive $5,000,000 prize pool. Per reports, over 3000 gamers will participate, with the tournament being divided into regions.
Gear up for this weekend.— Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) December 9, 2020
Fight in the Frosty Frenzy Tournament for a chance to earn a share of the $5,000,000 prize pool!
Blog: https://t.co/CzAxe9EZnC
Rules: https://t.co/Tl539aV1Zg pic.twitter.com/AmdtozPs9c
The Frosty Frenzy Trios tournament, according to reports, will be held on December 12 and 13. The sessions for Frosty Frenzy will be divided into four – one in the morning, one in the afternoon. As each session has two rounds, only top few teams can advance to the Round 2. The timings of every session will vary with every region.
As per Fortnite, the prizes will be given to each team as per their placement on the leaderboard at the end of the event. Every player will also be given a cosmetic prize. That is, if one player gets five pounts at the end of two sessions, they will be given a “Skully Claus” In-game Cosmetic Spray, per the game's rules.
Note: Each elimination is worth 1 point.
