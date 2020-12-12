Last Updated:

Fortnite Frosty Frenzy Tournament Announced By Epic Games, Offers A $5 Million Prize Pool

Epic Games has announced the new Fortnite Frosty Frenzy Tournament, which will begin on December 12 and consist of a $5,000,000 prize pool.

Written By
Devika Pawar
Fortnite Frosty Frenzy Tournament

As the year comes to an end, Epic Games have announced their new tournament scheduled to take place this week. The Fortnite Frosty Frenzy Tournament will include a massive $5,000,000 prize pool. Per reports, over 3000 gamers will participate, with the tournament being divided into regions. 

Also read | Where is Ruckus in Fortnite? Learn about Ruckus Location here

Fortnite Frosty Frenzy schedule

The Frosty Frenzy Trios tournament, according to reports, will be held on December 12 and 13. The sessions for Frosty Frenzy will be divided into four – one in the morning, one in the afternoon. As each session has two rounds, only top few teams can advance to the Round 2. The timings of every session will vary with every region. 

Note: Five hundred teams from NA East, Europe and Brazil will advance, while 250 teams from Oceania, Asia and Middle East will advance to round two. 

Also read | Where is Master Chief in Fortnite? Learn more about the iconic Halo character in Fortnite

Fortnite Frosty Frenzy prize pool

As per Fortnite, the prizes will be given to each team as per their placement on the leaderboard at the end of the event. Every player will also be given a cosmetic prize. That is, if one player gets five pounts at the end of two sessions, they will be given a “Skully Claus” In-game Cosmetic Spray, per the game's rules. 

Europe

  • 1st-35th – $1,800
  • 36th-400th – $1,200

North America East

  • 1st-25th – $1,800
  • 26th-250th – $1,200

North America West

  • 1st-15th – $1,800
  • 16th-95th – $1,200

Brazil

  • 1st-15th – $1,800
  • 16th-95th – $1,200

Asia

  • 1st-10th – $1,800
  • 11th-45th – $1,200

Oceania

  • 1st-10th –  $1,800
  • 11th-45th – $1,200

Middle East

  • 1st-10th – $1,800
  • 11th-45th – $1,200

Also read | Fortnite Week 2 challenge: How to deliver vehicle from Steamy Stacks?

Fortnite Frosty Frenzy regions

  • North America West
  • North America East
  • Europe 
  • Asia
  • Oceania 
  • Brazil 
  • Middle East

Fortnite Frosty Frenzy Tournament Scoring System 

Day 1

  • 1st place – 30 Points
  • 2nd place – 25 Points
  • 3rd place – 20 Points
  • 4th – 15 Points
  • 5th – 10 Points
  • 6th to 10th place – 5 Points
  • 11th to 20th place – 2 Points

Note: Each elimination is worth 2 points

Day 2

  • 1st place – 25 Points
  • 2nd place – 20 Points
  • 3rd place – 16 Points
  • 4th place –14 Points
  • 5th place – 13 Points
  • 6th place – 12 Points
  • 7th place – 11 Points
  • 8th place – 10 Points
  • 9th place – 9 Points
  • 10th place – 8 Points

Note: Each elimination is worth 1 point.

Also read | Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series live stream, schedule, format and prize pool: Fortnite tournaments

(Image credits: Fortnite Competitive Twitter – @FNCompetitive)

First Published:
COMMENT