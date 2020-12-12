Fortnite Frosty Frenzy Tournament Announced By Epic Games, Offers A $5 Million Prize Pool

As the year comes to an end, Epic Games have announced their new tournament scheduled to take place this week. The Fortnite Frosty Frenzy Tournament will include a massive $5,000,000 prize pool. Per reports, over 3000 gamers will participate, with the tournament being divided into regions.

Also read | Where is Ruckus in Fortnite? Learn about Ruckus Location here

Fortnite Frosty Frenzy schedule

Gear up for this weekend.



Fight in the Frosty Frenzy Tournament for a chance to earn a share of the $5,000,000 prize pool!

Blog: https://t.co/CzAxe9EZnC

Rules: https://t.co/Tl539aV1Zg pic.twitter.com/AmdtozPs9c — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) December 9, 2020

The Frosty Frenzy Trios tournament, according to reports, will be held on December 12 and 13. The sessions for Frosty Frenzy will be divided into four – one in the morning, one in the afternoon. As each session has two rounds, only top few teams can advance to the Round 2. The timings of every session will vary with every region.

Note: Five hundred teams from NA East, Europe and Brazil will advance, while 250 teams from Oceania, Asia and Middle East will advance to round two.

Also read | Where is Master Chief in Fortnite? Learn more about the iconic Halo character in Fortnite

Fortnite Frosty Frenzy prize pool

As per Fortnite, the prizes will be given to each team as per their placement on the leaderboard at the end of the event. Every player will also be given a cosmetic prize. That is, if one player gets five pounts at the end of two sessions, they will be given a “Skully Claus” In-game Cosmetic Spray, per the game's rules.

Europe

1st-35th – $1,800

36th-400th – $1,200

North America East

1st-25th – $1,800

26th-250th – $1,200

North America West

1st-15th – $1,800

16th-95th – $1,200

Brazil

1st-15th – $1,800

16th-95th – $1,200

Asia

1st-10th – $1,800

11th-45th – $1,200

Oceania

1st-10th – $1,800

11th-45th – $1,200

Middle East

1st-10th – $1,800

11th-45th – $1,200

Also read | Fortnite Week 2 challenge: How to deliver vehicle from Steamy Stacks?

Fortnite Frosty Frenzy regions

North America West

North America East

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Brazil

Middle East

Fortnite Frosty Frenzy Tournament Scoring System

Day 1

1st place – 30 Points

2nd place – 25 Points

3rd place – 20 Points

4th – 15 Points

5th – 10 Points

6th to 10th place – 5 Points

11th to 20th place – 2 Points

Note: Each elimination is worth 2 points

Day 2

1st place – 25 Points

2nd place – 20 Points

3rd place – 16 Points

4th place –14 Points

5th place – 13 Points

6th place – 12 Points

7th place – 11 Points

8th place – 10 Points

9th place – 9 Points

10th place – 8 Points

Note: Each elimination is worth 1 point.

Also read | Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series live stream, schedule, format and prize pool: Fortnite tournaments

(Image credits: Fortnite Competitive Twitter – @FNCompetitive)