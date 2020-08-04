NODWIN Valorant Invitational Team Rosters, Schedule, Format And Streaming Details

NODWIN Gaming, India's leading esports tournament organisation, is set to step into the Valorant competitive scene by organising the NODWIN Valorant Invitational tournament, starting August 4. Last month, NODWIN announced its first-ever Valorant Invitational, which signalled its intentions to bring the rapidly rising Valorant esports culture to the Indian subcontinent.

The NODWIN Valorant Invitational series will feature eight teams consisting of popular streamers and professional players in the country. With the tournament set to kick off later in the day, here's a look at the star-studded rosters of the eight teams gearing up for the Valorant tournament:

Team 8Bit Thug

The team that made the biggest headline, Fnatic's Sc0utOP will play for Team 8Bit in the upcoming Valorant Invitational. Sc0utOP aka Tanmay Singh, is one of the biggest streamers in India and a PUBG MOBILE star. Currently representing Orange Rock at PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero: East Zone, Sc0ut will team up with Animesh' 8Bit_THug, Tejas' Rite2Ace' Sawant and Sabyasachi "Antidote' Bose for the invitational event.

ZEREF

RITE2ACE

SCOUT

THUG

ANTIDOTE

REBEL

Team XYAA

Led by the popular streamer, Shagufta' XYAA' Iqbal, Team XYAA will be a five-person team heading for the Valorant Invitational. While it was suspected Shagufta might field an all-female squad for the tournament, she remains the only female member of her squad.

SABERRXD

MACKLE

XYAA

SMX

SCARGOD

Team Fnatic Nemo

Already a prominent name in the PUBG MOBILE scene in India, the European esports organisation will be bracing for a new challenge in Valorant with its Indian's PUBG MOBILE contingent. Fnatic will be led by Nimish 'Nemo' Raut.

CAPTAIN ARYA

AURUM

NEMO

NABU

CLOUDX

Team Hydraflick

Rohan' HydraFlick' Ledwani, a YouTube streamer, will be leading his side on Tuesday. Known for streaming various games on his YouTube channel, Hydraflick has already streamed numerous sessions of Valorant, which suggests Ledwani might enter the tournament with a trick or two up his sleeves.

CHAIBISCUIT

NOTSHAWN

HYDRAFLICK

SNAZ

VERTICUSE

Team V3NOM

One of India's biggest CS: GO stars, Ankit “V3NOM” Panth will be leading his contingent in the Valorant tournament. V3NOM is also the leader and founder of Team Brutality.

KAPPA

EXCALI

V3NOM

PSY

ROBO

Global Esports

One of the prominent names in the Indian esports scene, Global Esports already is an established name in various titles like DOTA 2, CS: GO, Overwatch and PUBG. They will be embarking on a new journey with their newly formed Valorant roster.

GE - MIOKEN

GE - TSUKI

GE - MEOW16K

GE - KARTHIK

GE - NGHTMRE2K

GE - SAL

Team NODWIN

Tournament hosts, Team NODWIN will be led by their co-founder and executive producer, Gautam 'VIRKHOLIC' Virk. Team NODWIN's roster consists of their employees like Zerah 'Angela' Gonsalves - head of talent acquisition at NODWIN Gaming.

ANGELA

BULLS

VIRKHOLIC

ITZROBIN

MAGICIEN

FR3W

Team Riot Games

Valorant developer and publisher Riot Games will be the eighth invitational team for the event. Sukamal Pegu, Riot Games’ Head of Publishing for the SEA region, will be leading his Valorant roster against the top Indian players and streamers.

NODWIN Valorant Invitational schedule

The tournament will commence on August 4, 5:00 PM IST.

Match 1: TEAM FNATIC NEMO VS TEAM HYDRAFLICK, 5:00 PM IST

Match 2: GLOBAL ESPORTS VS TEAM NODWIN || 5:50 PM IST

Match 3: TEAM RIOT VS TEAM V3NOM || 6:35 PM IST

Match 4: TEAM XYAA VS TEAM 8 BIT THUG || 7:10 PM IST

The winners of Match 1 and Match 2 will face each other in Semifinal 1 while the winners of the remaining two matches will play in Semifinal 1. The Grand Finale will take place later in the day.

(Image Credits: NODWIN Gaming Instagram Handle)