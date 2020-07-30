Team Liquid Valorant Roster, Organisation History And All Competitive Accolades So Far

One of the most popular esports organisations in Europe and North America, Team Liquid (TL), will be the newest major organisation to enter the Valorant competitive landscape. With Riot Games' 5v5 title rapidly gaining popularity among competitive players, more and more esports organisations are forming rosters for Valorant. Earlier this month, Team Liquid announced its official roster for the game after reaching an agreement to acquire 'organisation-less' Valorant side fish123. In order to direct the explosive talent of fish123 with in-game leadership and experience, TL signed CS: GO pro, Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom, as the team's captain.

Team Liquid Valorant roster

Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom (captain)

Adam “ec1s” Eccles

Dom “soulcas” Sulcas

James “Kryptix” Affleck

Travis “L1NK” Mendoza

A former Belgian CS: GO, Adil Benrlitom, better known as his moniker ScreaM, is an esports veteran who will provide knowledge and expertise to the relatively inexperienced but talented fish123 players. ScreaM has participated in numerous CS: GO tournaments over the years and been a member of some of the best esports teams like G2 Gaming, Fnatic, and Team Envy. According to some reports, ScreaM career earnings is over $250,000.

Meanwhile, former fish123 stars ec1s, soulcas, Kryptix and L1NK were quickly snapped up by the Dutch gaming organisation after impressive during several Valorant tournaments in recent months. While Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks - the fifth member of the team - left them to join G2 Esports, the rest will be hoping to continue their exploits in major Valorant tournaments under the umbrella of Team Liquid. Since April, the British organisation-less squad has won over $22,000 in Valorant prize money.

Thank you so much @PlayVALORANT for this sick hoodie ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/WpnLdqJrDO — soulcas 🦋 (@soulcas_) July 20, 2020

We've seen a lot of the Judge during #WePlayVALORANT. Just what does @Fish123Valorant's @ec1s_ make of it? pic.twitter.com/20upHNKd13 — VALORANT News (@VALORANTRecon) July 17, 2020

Team Liquid: Competitive history

As the members of Team Liquid, the roster is yet to enter in a competitive event. However, the five players did participate in Valorant Ignition Series' WePlay! Invitational. Participating as fish123, the team finished as runners-up in the tournament, taking home a cash prize of $15,000. Adil Benrlitom served as the stand-in player during the tournament. Since April, 2020, fish123 won the COOLER Cup, GriziCup, Mantadory and Solary Cup as well as took the top spot in three editions of Take The Throne.

Victor "Nazgul" Goossens, a retired StarCraft: Brood War professional player, founded the esports organisation in 2000. Since its inception, the team quickly branched out to other games, acquiring high-performing teams to their roster. In 2015, Steven "LiQuiD112" Arhancet became the co-owner of the organisation. The same year, aXiomatic Gaming acquired the controlling interest to the team.

While Valorant might be an entirely new venture for Team Liquid, the Dutch-based esports organisation has had a significant presence in games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO), Fortnite, Dota 2, League of Legends and other popular esports titles. Team Liquid's League of Legends team has won four LCS titles. The CS: GO side was awarded the Intel Grand Slam prize in 2019, and their DOTA 2 team won The International (TI) in 2017. According to the official website, TL has over 60 major competitive wins under its belt.

(Image Credits: Twitter Handles Of The Players)