TenZ Valorant Settings: Know What Crosshair, Sensitivity And Keybinds TenZ Uses

TenZ Valorant Settings for you. Here is everything you need to know about TenZ's Valorant settings, Crosshair, Sensitivity, and more. Read ahead to find out.

Known for his incredible gameplay, YouTube content, and Twitch streams, Tyson aka TenZ is considered to be one of the best Valorant players in the world. Some of his followers and fans know him as C9 Tenz, where C9 stands for Cloud9, a group of pro gamers in America. Initially, TenZ joined Cloud9 as a pro-CSGO (CounterStrike: Global Offensive) player and later he switched to Valorant and now he is officially and professionally appreciated for his pro Valorant gameplay.

According to several reports, TenZ was the first player in North America to reach such high ranks while playing Valorant. Many gamers admire his gaming strategy and playing style. Some of his followers even look for information regarding his game settings. If you are also looking for TenZ Valorant settings, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

TenZ Valorant Settings

TenZ Valorant Mouse Settings

  • DPI - 800

  • Tenz Sensitivity settings - 0.408

  • eDPI - 352

  • Hz - 1000

  • Tenz Sensitivity settings for scope - 1

  • Windows Sensitivity - 6

TenZ Valorant Kyebinds

  • To walk - L-Shift

  • Crouch - L-Ctrl

  • Equip Primary Weapon - 1

  • Equip Secondary Weapon - 2

  • Equip Melee Weapon - 3

  • Use/Equip Ability Ultimate - F

  • Use/Equip Ability 1 - Mouse 4

  • Use/Equip Ability 2 - Mouse 5

  • Use/Equip Ability: 3 - C

  • Jump - Wheel Down

  • Use Object - E

  • Equip Spike - 4

TenZ Crosshair Valorant

  • Colour - Cyan

  • Outlines - Off

  • Center Dot - Off

  • Inner Lines - 1 / 4 / 2 / 2

  • Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

  • Fade / Movement / Firing Error - Off / Off / Off

TenZ Valorant Radar

  • Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side

  • Keep Player Centered - On

  • Minimap Size - 1.2

  • Minimap Zoom - 0.85

  • Minimap Vision Cones - On

  • Show Map Region Names - Always

TenZ'S complete list of all the gaming gears he uses

  • ZOWIE S2 - Gaming Mouse
  • HYPERX FURY S - Gaming Mousepad
  • HYPERX ALLOY ORIGINS CORE - Gaming Keyboard
  • HYPERX CLOUD II - Gaming Headset
  • BENQ XL2546 - Gaming Monitor
