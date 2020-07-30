TenZ Valorant Settings: Know What Crosshair, Sensitivity And Keybinds TenZ Uses

Known for his incredible gameplay, YouTube content, and Twitch streams, Tyson aka TenZ is considered to be one of the best Valorant players in the world. Some of his followers and fans know him as C9 Tenz, where C9 stands for Cloud9, a group of pro gamers in America. Initially, TenZ joined Cloud9 as a pro-CSGO (CounterStrike: Global Offensive) player and later he switched to Valorant and now he is officially and professionally appreciated for his pro Valorant gameplay.

According to several reports, TenZ was the first player in North America to reach such high ranks while playing Valorant. Many gamers admire his gaming strategy and playing style. Some of his followers even look for information regarding his game settings. If you are also looking for TenZ Valorant settings, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

TenZ Valorant Settings

TenZ Valorant Mouse Settings

DPI - 800

Tenz Sensitivity settings - 0.408

eDPI - 352

Hz - 1000

Tenz Sensitivity settings for scope - 1

Windows Sensitivity - 6

TenZ Valorant Kyebinds

To walk - L-Shift

Crouch - L-Ctrl

Equip Primary Weapon - 1

Equip Secondary Weapon - 2

Equip Melee Weapon - 3

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate - F

Use/Equip Ability 1 - Mouse 4

Use/Equip Ability 2 - Mouse 5

Use/Equip Ability: 3 - C

Jump - Wheel Down

Use Object - E

Equip Spike - 4

TenZ Crosshair Valorant

Colour - Cyan

Outlines - Off

Center Dot - Off

Inner Lines - 1 / 4 / 2 / 2

Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Fade / Movement / Firing Error - Off / Off / Off

TenZ Valorant Radar

Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered - On

Minimap Size - 1.2

Minimap Zoom - 0.85

Minimap Vision Cones - On

Show Map Region Names - Always

TenZ'S complete list of all the gaming gears he uses