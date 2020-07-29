Overwatch League 2020 MVP Candidates Ft. Rascal, Hanbin & Void

The Overwatch League 2020 regular season is scheduled to end on August 9. The 27-week gruelling regular season was a rollercoaster ride with the league forced to abandon hosting matches in venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite shifting to an all-online format, the third season of Overwatch League was quite a successful one with the 20 best Overwatch teams in the world competing for the championship. With teams gearing for another intense postseason, here's a look at some of the candidates for the Most Valuable Players of the 2020 season:

Kim “Rascal” Dong-jun

San Francisco Shock's DPS star, Rascal has been one of the most consistent players for the reigning champions. Last year, Sinatraa was awarded the MVP for his incredible flexibility to switch between roles. With Sinatraa leaving the Shock to play Valorant for LA Sentinels, Rascal has taken the centre-stage for his side. The former London Spitfire has been one of the rising stars in Overwatch and is a firm candidate to swoop the MVP award.

Also Read | How To Say 'No' In Overwatch And The List Of Other Voice Lines You Can Use

Choi “Hanbin” Hanbeen

Paris Eternal's Hanbin has played Off-Tank for his side. Also, a candidate for the Rookie of the Year, Hanbin is the underdog in the race for the MVP award. Hanbin's offence has been one of his strongest suits this season. He was the first player in the 2020 season to cross the 2,000 elimination mark.

a little something we missed in all of the chaos of the past few weeks:



congrats to @HanBin_OW for being the first player of the 2020 season to cross the 2,000 elimination mark



ROOKIE BTW pic.twitter.com/TLwfwHWZq7 — BackpackMatt 🦉 (@MattMersel) July 22, 2020

Kang “Void” Jun-woo

Shanghai Dragons are the currently the leader in Overwatch overall standings. South Koran Off-Tank player, Void has been a constant presence in his side's offence as well as defence. With over 2,600 damages blocked and 19 eliminations per 10 minutes, it becomes easy to understand the Dragons' consistency with Void leading the charge.

Also Read | Overwatch Patch Notes June 23: Latest Patch Update Buffs D.Va, Nerfs Ashe And Brigitte

Overwatch League 2020 MVP: Other candidates

Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok - Philadelphia Fusion

Kwon “Striker” Nam-joo - San Francisco Shock

Kim “Fleta” Byung-sun - Shanghai Dragons

Nam “Cr0ng” Ki-cheol - Guangzhou Charge

The full list of the MVP candidates will be revealed on August 7. The MVP will be awarded $100,000 along with an MVP trophy and a jersey patch for the upcoming season. 75% of the votes are allotted to general managers, head coaches, broadcast talent, and media while 25% of the votes account for fans.

Overwatch League schedule

Placements, get your placements here 🗞



The final sprint for #OWL2020 Countdown Cup positioning starts this Friday!



💻 https://t.co/tbTGBsbQac 💻 pic.twitter.com/mHbrjF2dlC — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) July 27, 2020

Overwatch League teams

Conference Leaders

Shanghai Dragons

Philadelphia Fusion

Wild cards

San Francisco Shock

New York Excelsior

Guangzhou Charge

Florida Mayhem

Play-in Tournament

Paris Eternal

Los Angeles Valiant

Hangzhou Spark

Atlanta Reign

Seoul Dynasty

Houston Outlaws

In the hunt

Los Angeles Gladiators

London Spitfire

Toronto Defiant

Dallas Fuel

Chengdu Hunters

Vancouver Titans

Washington Justice

Boston Uprising

Also Read | Overwatch Patch Notes Adds Major Moira Buff And Minor Nerf To Genji In Experimental

Also Read | Overwatch 2.89 Patch Notes Bring Quality Of Life Improvements And Important Bug Fixes

(Image Credits: Overwatch League Twitter Handle)