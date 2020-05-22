How To Say 'No' In Overwatch And The List Of Other Voice Lines You Can Use

Blizzard has rolled out a new patch update recently which brings back the Overwatch Anniversary Event to the online shooter game. The Overwatch event brings tons of skins and cosmetics that were available in earlier events, and a bunch of new quality of life features have also been added with the update. One of the most notable features is the new communication wheel.

The developers have expanded the communication options with the patch which gives users a range of new voice lines that are specifically meant for in-game communication purposes. With the new set of lines available in Overwatch, players will now be able to say things like "Help", "Sorry", "You're Welcome" and “No". The last line is certainly one of the voice lines that users may want to use quite often. This is because a number of users have been wondering how they can actually use this line since logging on after the latest Overwatch patch notes were released.

However, players who actually wish to use the new feature won’t be able to do it right after updating the game. The voice lines need to be set up from the game’s options menu. If you are looking to set up the new voice lines for your game, you should note that it might take a while, and it is recommended that you do this setting from the main menu and not in-game.

How to say No in Overwatch

The first thing that you need to do is head over to the game’s options menu and navigate to the Controls Tab. Once you scroll down the tab, you will see a new section that has the Communication Wheel options. From here, you can select a particular communication-specific voice line that you wish to have on your wheel. Here’s a list of all the communication voice lines available with the new Overwatch patch update:

Acknowledge

Attacking

Countdown

Defending

Emote Wheel

Fall Back

Go

Going In

Goodbye

Group Up

Hello

Incoming

Need Healing/Buffs

Need Help

No

On My Way

Press The Attack

Push Forward

Ready

Sorry

Thanks

Ultimate Status

Voice Line Wheel

With You

Yes

All the voice lines in this list can also be bound to certain keys or gamepad buttons for quick access. Developers have also reduced the cool down of using voice lines where players will now be able to say up to three in rapid succession.

