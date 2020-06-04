Overwatch 2.89 Patch Notes Bring Quality Of Life Improvements And Important Bug Fixes

Blizzard has rolled out a new Overwatch patch update 2.89 recently across PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch platforms. The Overwatch 2.89 patch brings some notable changes to the game including quality of life improvements, stability and performance improvements, and implements a number of bug fixes. Here’s a complete list of patch notes for the update.

Overwatch 2.89 patch notes

Hero changes

Ashe

Fixed a bug with the Little Red Ashe skin where it would animate incorrectly when cancelling out of the ‘Take a Knee’ to emote.

Baptiste

Fixed an issue where Baptiste's Immortality Field disc would appear too big at the time of his highlight intro preview pose.

Echo

Fixed a bug with the kill feed where it would show an Echo clone's death even when it is not being destroyed.

Orisa

Fixed an issue with Orisa’s Halt where the ability would leave a fire effect on the ground when using the Demon skin.

General bug fixes (PC only)

Fixed an issue with the Custom Game loading for Mei's Snowball Offensive game mode.

Fixed a bug with the Anniversary loot box screen camera where it would have a focus on the Anniversary lobby background. This caused a loot box content confusion.

Fixed an issue with stability for users who have Nvidia SLI or AMD Crossfire configurations. This is a rather notable fix from the latest patch for PC users. With the fix intended, users who have these configurations on their system should be able to have a better Overwatch experience.

Full Overwatch Experimental 2.89 update patch notes

There are also a few changes in just the game’s Experimental mode which are quite major. Here's a look at all the changes:

Heroes

Echo

The range of Focusing Beam has been decreased from 20m to 16m

Genji

a) Shuriken

General - Damage has been increased from 28 to 30

Secondary Fire Spread has been decreased from 12 to 9

b) Deflect

Duration has been increased from 1.5 to 2 seconds

Deflect can be manually cancelled now

Hanzo

Storm Arrows - Damage has been increased from 60 to 70

Moira

Primary Fire - Healing per second has been increased from 65 to 70

Secondary Fire - Damage per second has been decreased from 50 to 40

Image credits: Play Overwatch