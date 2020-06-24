Overwatch Patch Notes June 23: Latest Patch Update Buffs D.Va, Nerfs Ashe And Brigitte

Blizzard Entertainment has rolled out a new update for multiplayer first-person shooter game Overwatch across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows platforms. The patch is live on servers and brings major changes to some of the highly played characters on the Experimental Card. It mainly focuses on Ashe, Brigitte, D.Va, and Junkrat.

Overwatch patch notes June 23

Here is a list of complete Overwatch patch notes:

Experimental Hero updates

The next experiment is finally here. Game developers are looking to get feedback from fans on the balance updates. Players can test out the changes in the 2-2-2 Role Queue format which will allow users to experience how the balance changes will impact the live game.

i) Ashe

Dynamite

Cooldown has been increased from 10 seconds to 12 seconds

ii) Brigitte

Repair Pack

The Repair Pack will no longer give an extra armour health pool when healing a full health target

Barrier Shield

Maximum health has been increased from 200 to 250

Regeneration rate has reduced from 100 health per second to 85 health per second

Cooldown, when destroyed, has been increased from 3 seconds to 5 seconds

iii) D.Va

Fusion Cannons

The Movement penalty has been reduced from 50% to 40%

Defense Matrix

Cooldown has been reduced from 1.5 seconds to 1 second

Micro Missiles

Activation delay has been reduced from 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds

iv) Junkrat

Concussion Mine

Trigger delay has been reduced from 0.156 seconds to 0.1 seconds

RIP-Tire

Time to take control of Junkrat after detonation has been reduced from 1.5 seconds to 0.9 seconds.

Blizzard has also recently introduced a few PTR changes to the game's UI. The changes were specifically made to the user profiles along with how those stats are reflected. In addition, developers have also added game mode playtime to the overview section. This is one of the features that players have been requesting for a very long time. This will allows users to check the exact amount of time that has been spent in all the different game modes such as the Mystery Heroes, UNO, and the Competitive Play.

Image credits: PlayStation Blog