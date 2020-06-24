Overwatch Patch Notes June 23: Latest Patch Update Buffs D.Va, Nerfs Ashe And Brigitte

Quick links:
Blizzard Entertainment has rolled out a new update for multiplayer first-person shooter game Overwatch across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows platforms. The patch is live on servers and brings major changes to some of the highly played characters on the Experimental Card. It mainly focuses on Ashe, Brigitte, D.Va, and Junkrat.
Here is a list of complete Overwatch patch notes:
The next experiment is finally here. Game developers are looking to get feedback from fans on the balance updates. Players can test out the changes in the 2-2-2 Role Queue format which will allow users to experience how the balance changes will impact the live game.
i) Ashe
Dynamite
ii) Brigitte
Repair Pack
Barrier Shield
iii) D.Va
Fusion Cannons
Defense Matrix
Micro Missiles
iv) Junkrat
Concussion Mine
RIP-Tire
Blizzard has also recently introduced a few PTR changes to the game's UI. The changes were specifically made to the user profiles along with how those stats are reflected. In addition, developers have also added game mode playtime to the overview section. This is one of the features that players have been requesting for a very long time. This will allows users to check the exact amount of time that has been spent in all the different game modes such as the Mystery Heroes, UNO, and the Competitive Play.
