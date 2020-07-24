Overwatch Patch Notes Adds Major Moira Buff And Minor Nerf To Genji In Experimental

Blizzard Entertainment has released a new patch update for the multiplayer first-person shooter, Overwatch, and the experimental card is now live. The latest update brings some extensive changes to Moira that will help upgrade her defensive abilities, and a small nerf to Genji, among other changes.

Also Read | How To Say 'No' In Overwatch And The List Of Other Voice Lines You Can Use

Overwatch patch notes

Hero changes

Genji

Shuriken damage has been reduced from 30 to 28.

Secondary Fire recovery has been increased from 0.65 to 0.75.

Developers have stated that recent buffs to Genji made the character more popular in plays, however, the changes made him too strong and hence there are now pulling back on some of those buffs. The change essentially aims to bring down his burst potential.

Moira

Biotic Grasp attach angle has been reduced by 37%

Biotic Orb radius has been reduced from 4 meters to 3 meters

Projectile slow amount (after finding a target) has been increased from -72.5% to -80%

Also Read | Paper Mario Origami King Secret Ending: Unlock The Secret To Secure A Happy Ending

Damage per second will now scale depending on the distance between the target and the Biotic Orb

For a distance between 0 to 1 meter, it will deal 150 damage per second

For a distance between 1 to 3 meters, it will linearly scale down from 150 to 25 damage per second

The total potential damage that a Biotic Orb can deal remains unchanged at 200 damage total

Fade

It will phase out all allies who are within the distance of 6 meters, and self for a second post exiting the Fade

Phasing will make a hero immune to all the damages and effects.

Also Read | Where Is Stack Shack In Fortnite Map And How To Catch A Weapon?

Bug fixes

General

Fixed an issue where a user's presence was displayed under Arcade instead of a Competitive Open Queue match

Fixed an issue where at the end of a match and the end of season UI, players would see incorrect values for their career-high SR

Fixed an issue with custom games which led to forward spawn rooms to be seen as active for players on Deathmatch maps like Hanamura, Temple of Anubis, and Volskaya

Brigitte

Fixed a bug that would lead to continuous armour decay for heroes with inherent armour after getting several Repair Pack charges

Wrecking Ball

Fixed a bug where Wrecking Ball was able to strike at an enemy with the Roll Damage much faster than intended.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Leaks: Season 15 Set To Bring New Face Masks, Emotes, New Outfits And More

Image credits: PlayStation Blog