Paul Pogba Sends Twitter Into Meltdown After Announcing His "PR" Move To Verdansk FC

On Tuesday, Paul Pogba sent Manchester United fans into a frenzy when he posted 'Tomorrow' to Twitter with an emoji with glaring eyes. Although the Frenchman did confirm in a second post that his announcement had nothing to do with football, that did not stop the ardent fans of the club from hoping Pogba might just announce he had signed a new long-term contract to stay at Manchester. After all, the 27-year-old has just one year left on his current Man United contract and there has been speculation that the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus are monitoring his situation at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba to Verdansk FC

Contract situation aside, Paul Pogba did make an announcement on Wednesday, where he told is 7.5 million Twitter followers that he would be taking his on-field talent to Verdansk FC. For somebody who does not follow the gaming universe, Verdansk FC might sound like an obscure club that Pogba will be teaming up, perhaps even heading to after his deal with Man United ends next summer.

However, Pogba's big reveal was nothing but a major promotion for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. One of the major changes in the Verdansk map is an addition of a full-fledged stadium in the fictional country of Kastovia, known as Verdansk FC Stadium, aka. the National Acropolis Arena. The stadium is one of the newest locations in Season 5 along with the train station and the mobile freight train. Teaming up with Call of Duty's parent company Activision, Pogba even shared a picture of him posing in a Verdansk FC t-shirt.

While it was a great plug for the newest season in one of the most popular gaming titles in the world, fans weren't overly enthusiastic about the PR-stunt:

Shots fired?

Good luck at your new club. You weren't United mentality anyway.

Real Madrid next for Pogba?

Having played for Manchester United's youth team, Paul Pogba rejoined the club in 2016 in an £89 million move from Juventus. Despite being one of the club's best players, Pogba failed to get the club's passionate fanbase on his side, thanks to his off-field antics and inconsistent performances. The 2018 World Cup winner with France has been linked with a move away from the club for quite some time.

Reports, however, did indicate that Pogba was ready to commit his future to the club after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men qualified recently qualified for the Champions League. The midfielder is yet to sign an extension with the club and has officially entered his final year in his current deal.

