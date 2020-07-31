Eid-ul-Adha 2020: Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah Send Out Wishes

Football stars around the world took the opportunity to wish their fans on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha this week. While nearly every country in the world has been deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic, several players and teams made sure to address their fans on Eid ul-Adha during the crisis. From Manchester United's Paul Pogba to Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, players took to social media to wish fans on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha.

Eid ul-Adha 2020: Paul Pogba, Mo Salah and others wish their fans

Eid 2020: Real Madrid's Karim Benzema sends wishes dressed in a traditional outfit to celebrate the auspicious day.

Eid ul-Adha 2020: Manchester United's Paul Pogba shares a pleasing post wishing Eid Mubarak to his fans.

Eid ul-Adha 2020: Arsenal's Mesut Ozil wishes all his fans 'Eid Mubarak' while praying for their good health during the ongoing crisis.

Eid ul-Adha 2020: Liverpool star Sadio Mane wishes his fans through an Instagram story

Eid ul-Adha 2020: Former Dortmund and Inter Milan's new signing Achraf Hakimi wishes his fans Eid Mubarak in his Instagram story.

Eid ul-Adha 2020: Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac posted an Instagram story while wishing his fans.

Eid ul-Adha 2020: Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri also wished his fans 'Eid Mubarak' via an Instagram story

Eid-ul-Adha 2020: Liverpool's Naby Keita sends Eid Mubarak wishes to his friends and family all over the world.

Tottenham's Serge Aurier sends Eid wishes on Instagram.

(Image Courtesy: Benzema, Pogba/Instagram)