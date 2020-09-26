Peace Elite League Season 3 With $3m Prize Pool Is PUBG MOBILE's Biggest Esports Event

Peace Elite League (PEL) kickstarted its third season on September 25. With a combined prize pool of CN¥ 21 million (approx. $3.1 million), the Peace Elite League Season 3 is officially the biggest PUBG MOBILE tournament to be hosted, till date. The event is the flagship event in China for Game for Peace, the Chinese version of PUBG MOBILE.

Peace Elite League prize pool distribution

Its massive $3.1 million prize pool comfortably dwarfs the highest prize pool offered in a PUBG MOBILE event, PMWL Season Zero (which has a prize pool of $1 million for East and West Zone combined). Furthermore, PEL's prize pool is even more than the upcoming PUBG MOBILE Global Championship, which boasts of a $2 million prize pool.

The $3.1 million prize pool will be distributed over the course of the four weeks of the tournament. Leo Liao, the marketing director of Tencent Interactive Entertainment Group and PEL President, explained the prize distribution during this week's opening ceremony for of PEL Season 3. During the regular season, every week, the top 12 teams will be rewarded from a CN¥ 3 million (approx. $440,000) prize pool.

Additionally, every week, the hosts will offer a $146,500 each to the top eight influential esports organisations. Liao revealed the Grand Final will feature a prize pool of $730,000. The eventual champion will be awarded CN¥ 2,000,000 (approx. $292,000).

Peace Elite League Season 3 schedule

Starting Friday, September 25, a total of 25 teams will compete in the tournament which is divided into regular season and finals. The regular season will be played from September 25 to October 18. Thereafter, the top 15 teams will qualify for the finals, scheduled for October 22 to 25. The 15 finalists will play a series of the match over the span of three days to determine the champions for the Peace Elite League Season 3.

#PEL2020S3 has started and NV-XQF is aiming to become back-to-back Champions!



📆 Every Friday - Saturday - Sunday

18:00 - Miramar (FPP)

18:45 - Miramar (FPP)

19:30 - Erangel (FPP)

20:10 - Erangel (FPP)

20:50 - Erangel (FPP)



📺https://t.co/e4N7Am6ouU#PeacekeeperElite #PEL pic.twitter.com/YvZu2Q0m5y — Nova Esports (@NovaEsportsTeam) September 26, 2020

Teams participating in the tournament are: NOVA Esports, Royal Never Give Up, Four Angry Men, Six Two Eight, YiQiLang, JD Esports, Qing Jiu Club, LGD Gaming, Team Game, All Gamers, The Chosen, ACT, AgFox Black, Tianba, Da Kun Gaming, Elite Esports, Still Moving Under Gunfire, Regans Gaming, Tong Jia Bao Esports and Give Me Five.

The Peace Elite League Season 3 will be streamed on multiple platforms including Tencent Sports and Huya.

(Image Credits: NOVA Esports Twitter)