Team Tyler1 Proclaim Victory Against Team Yassuo In Twitch Rivals League Of Legends

The fans of Twitch Rivals League of Legends Draft Showdown 4 have finally found their champions when team Tyler1 claimed their victory in style. The champion team had a thrilling match against Yassuo which was quite a game to watch. However, the game was too close and it was hard to say which team would win until the end.

Team Tyler1 become champion of Twitch Rivals League of Legends Draft Showdown 4

Under the captaincy of Tyler, the team faced off against team Yassuo in the League of Legends Showdown 4. Both the teams displayed a will to not give up till the end which resulted in three consecutive matches. In the first match of team Tyler1 vs team Yassuo, Tyler1 managed to win by gaining an advantage of the final victory. Nevertheless, team Yassuo stood tall and defeated the champion team in the second round. But, in the deciding match, team Tyler1 was able to close the match claiming a dominant victory after defeating team Yassuo with 2 - 1 point.

One must most forget that team Yassuo also performed incredibly great in all the matches so far. The 2 - 0 victory against Team TFBladein the Semi Finale was one of the best matches to witness. On the other hand, the current champions, Team Tyler1 had always been one of the best teams in the Twitch Rivals League of Legends Draft Showdown 4.

The viewers who have witnessed the Grand Finale of Twitch Rivals would agree that the 3-round match was filled with a lot of excitement thrill and adventure. Both the teams brought new twists which made the entire showdown seem going back and forth. Both the captains, Tyler and Yassou, are one of the finest League of Legends players and have won many titles so far. Nevertheless, now that Team Tyler1 has been victorious in the long heated match, fans were happy to see their champion team take home $25,000 prize. Team Yassuo also took home $15,000 as runner up prize after the game was over.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

