PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Schedule: 32-team Group Stage Contests To Start On August 12

PUBG MOBILE's 2020 spring season concluded on Sunday, August 9. Indonesian side Bigetron RA emerged as the champions in the East while Turkish side Futblist were crowned as the champions in the West. Just over a day after the PUBG MOBILE World League concluded, preparations for the Fall Split have already begun. Sticking to competitions in India, the qualification for Fall's biggest tournament will begin with PUBG MOBILE Club Open Fall Split: India.

The group stages for the Indian region is set to commence from August 12. Qualifiers for PMCO Fall Split 2020 began in July. During the qualifiers, teams played at least eight and a maximum of 32 games, with the top two teams from each map (Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi and Sanhok) being considered for the final rankings. Top teams advanced to PMCO group stage.

The list of teams invited and qualified for the tournament will soon be released by PUBG MOBILE. The top tier teams who represented the region at PMWL Spring Split 2020 - Orange Rock, TSM Entity, Team Ind, GXR Celtz, SynerGE, MegaStars and Nova GodLike will most likely be among the invitational teams for the upcoming tournament. The complete match schedule will also be released in due time.

PMCO Fall Split India: Group stage

Group Stage will be played between August 12 and 30. A total of 32 teams will compete in the group stages and the top 24 teams will proceed to the PMCO Fall Split India semi-finals, which will also be played in the month of August. The PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Finals is tentatively scheduled for the month of September.

The top teams from PMCO India, PMCO Pakistan and PMCO South Asia. will compete in PUBG MOBILE Pro League and the rankings in the tournament will decide their qualification to the global tournament. The PMCO Fall Split 2020 carries an enormous prize pool of $1,000,000. The Fall season began in July with the qualifiers and should extend all the way until November/December.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 Group Stage schedule for other regions

PMCO North America: August 11 to 30

PMCO LATAM: August 11 to 30

PMCO Brazil: August 11 to 30

PMCO Iraq: August 11 to 30

PMCO South Asia: August 12 to 30

PMCO Pakistan: August 25 to Sept. 13

PMCO Wildcard: August 25 to Sept. 13

PMCO Europe: September 1 to 20

PMCO CIS: September 1 to 20

PMCO Middle East: September 1 to 20

PMCO SEA Wildcard: September 12 to 20

PMCO Turkey: September 22 to October 11

PMCO Germany: September 22 to October 11

PMCO Egypt: September 22 to October 11

PMCO Saudi Arabia: September 22 to October 11

