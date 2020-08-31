PMCO Fall Split India 2020: XSpark Team Take Home $2600 After Regional Finals

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) India 2020's regional finals ended this weekend after a two-day competition between 16 teams. Team X Spark won the finals, which now gives them a chance to participate in the upcoming PMPL South Asia S2. Along with XSpark Team, Stalwart Esports, Future Station, Fintox Esports, and Team Insane have also qualified for the upcoming PMPL season. The five teams will also compete with an additional four qualified rosters from PMCO South Asia, who will face 12 invited teams for PMPL S2. Remaining teams will be announced after PMCO Fall Split regional finals for Pakistan have concluded.

A total prize of $29,600 was available for all teams participating. XSpark, who won first place, earned $2,600 for their efforts, while Future Station Esports earned $1,600. Here is the complete PMCO Fall Split India prize pool distribution.

Complete PMCO Fall Split India prize pool after the regional finals

1st Place – $2600 – X Spark Team

2nd Place – $1600 – Future Station Esports

3rd Place – $1100 – Stalwart Esports

4th Place – $1100 – Fintox Esports

5th Place – $1100 – Team Insane

6th Place – $1100 – Team Tamilas

7th Place – $1100 – Inset MCYS

8th Place – $1100 – Team ESN

9th Place – $1100 – GXR Celtz

10th Place – $1100 – Blitzkreigxp

11th Place – $1100 – Reckoning Esports

12th Place – $1100 – VR1 Esports

13th Place – $1100- Hex Reaperx

14th Place – $1100 – Team Mayhem

15th Place – $1100 – Team INGL

16th Place – $1100 – Optimum Esports

Apart from the first and second place, all teams will receive $1,100 as a cash prize. Apart from the above-mentioned teams, team ranked 17th through 32nd will earn $600 each. PMCO Fall Split was the start of PUBG Mobile's Global Competitive season. A total of 16 regions competed during PMCO Fall and Spring Splits to earn a chance for the PMPL.

PMCO Fall Split India 2020 regional finals

The Final battle is here! The PUBG MOBILE Club Open Fall Split 2020 #PMCO South Asia & India Regional Finals last day.



Watch the action live 29th-30th August, 3:30 pm IST South Asia & India 6 pm IST onwards:

📺https://t.co/IGiaHr7JBO

📺https://t.co/rgegn6fG9Q pic.twitter.com/KSPPosES7a — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 30, 2020

XSpark Team dominated with finals with 164 points and two Chicken Dinners, followed by FutureStation and Stalwart ESports, who earned 140 and 138 points respectively. As per the leaderboard, all teams till Team ESN in eighth place had at least one Chicken Dinner. Both MSYS and Fintox had a better showing as compared to the semi-finals, earning 119 and 126 points respectively.

