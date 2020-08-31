Last Updated:

PMCO Fall Split India 2020: XSpark Team Take Home $2600 After Regional Finals

PMCO Fall Split India 2020: XSpark team take home $2,600 after the PMCO Fall Split 2020 regional finals in India. Future Station earned $1,600 in second place.

PMCO Fall Split India

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) India 2020's regional finals ended this weekend after a two-day competition between 16 teams. Team X Spark won the finals, which now gives them a chance to participate in the upcoming PMPL South Asia S2. Along with XSpark Team, Stalwart Esports, Future Station, Fintox Esports, and Team Insane have also qualified for the upcoming PMPL season. The five teams will also compete with an additional four qualified rosters from PMCO South Asia, who will face 12 invited teams for PMPL S2. Remaining teams will be announced after PMCO  Fall Split regional finals for Pakistan have concluded. 

A total prize of $29,600 was available for all teams participating. XSpark, who won first place, earned $2,600 for their efforts, while Future Station Esports earned $1,600. Here is the complete PMCO Fall Split India prize pool distribution. 

Complete PMCO Fall Split India prize pool after the regional finals

  • 1st Place – $2600 – X Spark Team
  • 2nd Place – $1600 – Future Station Esports
  • 3rd Place – $1100 – Stalwart Esports
  • 4th Place – $1100 – Fintox Esports
  • 5th Place – $1100 – Team Insane
  • 6th Place – $1100 – Team Tamilas
  • 7th Place – $1100 – Inset MCYS
  • 8th Place – $1100 – Team ESN
  • 9th Place – $1100 – GXR Celtz
  • 10th Place – $1100 – Blitzkreigxp
  • 11th Place – $1100 – Reckoning Esports
  • 12th Place – $1100 – VR1 Esports
  • 13th Place – $1100- Hex Reaperx
  • 14th Place – $1100 – Team Mayhem
  • 15th Place – $1100 – Team INGL
  • 16th Place – $1100 – Optimum Esports

Apart from the first and second place, all teams will receive $1,100 as a cash prize. Apart from the above-mentioned teams, team ranked 17th through 32nd will earn $600 each. PMCO Fall Split was the start of PUBG Mobile's Global Competitive season. A total of 16 regions competed during PMCO Fall and Spring Splits to earn a chance for the PMPL.

PMCO Fall Split India 2020 regional finals

XSpark Team dominated with finals with 164 points and two Chicken Dinners, followed by FutureStation and Stalwart ESports, who earned 140 and 138 points respectively. As per the leaderboard, all teams till Team ESN in eighth place had at least one Chicken Dinner. Both MSYS and Fintox had a better showing as compared to the semi-finals, earning 119 and 126 points respectively. 

(Image credits: PUBG Mobile Esports Twitter)

