PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Finals Day 2 Results & Overall Standings

The Regional Finals stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India came to an end this weekend. Sixteen teams competed for a chance to play the PMPL Season 2, while the top 5 teams from each region will be able to take part in the PUBG Mobile World League. The qualified teams played for two days, where XSpark came out on top with 164 points and two chicken dinners.

PMCO Fall Split 2020: What are the PMCO Fall Split India Finals results?

Team XSprak dominated the finals, winning with 164 total points, which include two chicken dinners and 66 kills. FutureStation and Stalwart ESports follow with 140 and 138 points respectively. However, FutureStation recorded 19 more kills than Stalwart ESports. All teams till the Team ESN had at least one chicken dinner. MSYS and Fintox, who were previously ranked 12th and 14th in the semi-finals, advanced to the seventh and fourth spot with 119 and 126 points respectively. Team Tamilas, ranked sixth, were the other team who rose in ranks.

PMCO Fall Split 2020: PMCO Fall Split standings

TEAM WWCD KILLS TOTAL POINTS 1. Xspark 2 66 164 2. Futurestation 1 60 140 3. Stalwart Esports 2 41 138 4. Fintox 1 69 126 5. Team Insane 2 49 126 6. Team Tamilas 1 51 122 7. MCYS 1 50 119 8. Team ESN 0 47 119 9. GXR Celtz 1 54 117 10. BlitzkriegXP 0 36 115 11. Reckoning 1 40 110 12. VR1 Esports 0 39 98 13. Hex Reaperx 0 32 69 14. Team Mayhem 0 21 49 15. Team INGL 0 8 47 16. Optimum Esports 0 16 40

Where to watch PMCO Fall Split standings, total prize pool

The overall standings of Day 1 of the PUBG MOBILE Club Open Finals for #PMCO Iraq & NA!



Make sure you tune into the last day of the Finals today at 17:00 GMT+3 for #PMCO Iraq & 17:00 PDT for #PMCO NA.



📺https://t.co/IGiaHr7JBO

📺https://t.co/DhRawg1V5F

📺https://t.co/rgegn6fG9Q pic.twitter.com/rIHBfUUG9G — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 30, 2020

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 India regional finals were conducted on August 30, where the top five teams (XSpark, FutureStation, Stalwart ESports, Fintox, Team Insane) qualified for the next PUBG stage. The entire event, which lasted for over four hours, is available to watch on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel. The total PMCO Fall Split prize pool is $1,000,000.

(Image credits: PUBG Mobile Epsorts Twitter – @EsportsPUBGM)