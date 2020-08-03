PMWL 2020: All Qualified Teams From East And West For League Finals

The league stage of PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero (PMWL) concluded on Sunday, August 2. The top 16 teams from the East and West Zone respectively qualified for the League Finals, where they will play a total of 24 games (six games every day), starting August 6. With a $100,000 prize money on the line, all teams will be looking for some strong performances in order to hover around the top of the table at all times. Here's a look at the teams that will be battling for the biggest PUBG MOBILE honour of the 2020 spring season.

PMWL East Zone

Bigetron RA - 522 points (223 kills)

Box Gaming - 508 points (175 kills)

RRQ Athena - 496 points (218 kills)

King of Gamers Club - 461 points (187 kills)

Team Secret - 432 points (181 kills)

TSM-Entity - 416 points (185 kills)

GXR Celtz - 404 points (154 kills)

Valdus The Murder - 387 points (156 kills)

MegaStars - 387 points (137 kills)

Orange Rock - 355 points (159 kills)

T1 - 351 points (119 kills)

TeamIND - 324 points (135 kills)

Yoodo Gank - 284 points (100 kills)

SynerGE - 241 points (92 kills)

U Level Up Esports - 238 points (81 kills)

Reject Scarlet - 187 points (74 kills)

PMWL West Zone

Loops Esports - 544 points (246 kills)

Wildcard Gaming - 467 points (189 kills)

Futbolist - 463 points (211 kills)

Tempo Storm - 463 points (194 kills)

DreamEaters - 449 points (175 kills)

Cloud9 - 416 points (146 kills)

B4 Esports - 403 points (167 kills)

KoninaPower - 391 points (134 kills)

Pittsburgh Knights - 386 points (146 kills)

Team Queso - 365 points (132 kills)

Team Unique - 299 points (115 kills)

Nova Esports - 271 points (121 kills)

Yalla Esports - 255 points (92 kills)

Team Umbra - 250 points (87 kills)

Alpha Legends - 244 points (89 kills)

UDRKillers - 155 points (44 kills)

PMWL live streaming will be available on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube/Facebook/Twitch channels. Matches start at 5:30 PM IST in the East and at 11:30 PM in the West Zone.

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Twitter Handle)